New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden Meets Her Lookalike, Netizens Get 'confused For A Moment'

A video of New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden finally meeting her lookalike Melanie Bracewell has taken the internet by storm. The 24-year-old comedian who is known for her uncanny resemblance to Arden recently took to Twitter to share the video of her hilarious encounter with NZ PM. In the short clip, one can see Melanie dressed up as the 39-year-old global leader and introducing herself as ‘Jacinda Arden’.

The video starts with Melanie saying, “Kia Ora everyone it's me Jacinda Ardern, I obviously have a lot of fans out there so I like to get selfies with my fans sometimes”. Within moments, one can see then see NZ PM joining Melanie and the 24-year-old comedian placing her arm around her pretending Arden is her fan. The lookalike can even be heard asking Arden her name to which the NZ PM replies ‘Jacinda’.

Netizens get ‘confused’

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 448,000 times. With more than 17,000 likes and thousands of comments, netizens were amazed to see the uncanny resemblance. While some internet users joked about how they can’t tell the pair apart, others wrote, “The New Zealand PM is possibly one of the best in the world”. One Twitter user said, “Jacinda is legit fangirling”. Another added, “Jesus...The hug sent alarm bells in my head until I remembered New Zealand is a good place”.

oh my god you are both fantastic — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) July 17, 2020

I laughed so hard when you told her 'that's enough ' and she straight away backs up. This is the very best ever. — Staci Timms (@Staci_Timms) July 17, 2020

We have such a kind, caring PM with so much energy, enthusiasm for our people. @jacindaardern has changed our perception of politics. It doesn't need to be dirty.

Let's keep moving. — Coconut Oil (@imgeneralnz) July 17, 2020

The way @jacindaardern excitedly says "jacinda" is so perfect — Kate Pattison (@katepatto) July 17, 2020

I was legit confused for a moment. pic.twitter.com/6yLkYIoqiW — Edi Corona (@TheEdiCorona) July 17, 2020

the makeup, the accent, the smiles. amazing. uncanny. — ashley (@ashleygraf_) July 17, 2020

Well i cant tell who's more beautiful..Your both Awesome! — grant murray (@grunter2) July 17, 2020

