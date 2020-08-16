Canada’s Niagara Falls Illuminated With Colours Of Indian Flag On Independence Day

For the first time in history, India’s tricolour flag was illuminated at the Niagara Falls in Canada on the occasion of nation’s 74th Independence Day on August 15. The flag-hoisting at one of the natural wonders of the world was officiated by India’s Consul General in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava. The event was conducted with the cooperation of the Niagara Falls Illumination Board and Niagara Parks Commission, with the support of the city of Niagara Falls.

Canada: Niagara Falls illuminated in colours of Indian national flag. #IndiaIndependenceDay



(Image source: Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canada) pic.twitter.com/FXXRijrmoc — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

In a bid to mark the national holiday in Canada, the three-dimensional Toronto sign near the City Hall in Toronto was also lit up in the colours of the Indian flag. Owing to the large number of Indians living in Canada, most celebrations were held remotely with live telecasts. Further, the flag hoisting of the tricolour flag also took place in CN Tower.

READ: Independence Day: Coimbatore Man Offers Prayer At Mahatma Gandhi Temple Built By Him

Justin Trudeau sends ‘best wishes’

Meanwhile, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also greeted the Indo-Canadian community one the occasion. In a statement, Trudeau said, “Canada and India have a strong, longstanding, and vibrant relationship built on our shared traditions of democracy and pluralism, and deep cultural and people-to-people ties. The over one million Canadians of Indian heritage have made – and continue to make – many important contributions to our country”.

The ties between India and Canada, and the people who call them home, run deep. As the people of India celebrate their country's 74th Independence Day today, we send Indo-Canadian communities across Canada our best wishes. https://t.co/CVWNpBMPgR — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 15, 2020

READ: 'Reflecting On Past 74 Years': Kamala Harris Extends Wishes To India On Independence Day

As per reports, the Indian flag was raised at the High Commission in Ottawa by envoy Ajay Bisaria and also at the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver. Furthermore, the Indo-Canadian community even turned out for a series of car rallies, with the Indian flag fluttering upon their cars, in cities including Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary and Brampton. The tradition India Day Parade also streamed on a digital platform for this year due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Independence Day: Indian Missions And Posts Abroad Join The Celebration

READ: Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Tricolour To Commemorate India’s 74th Independence Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.