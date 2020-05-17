CarryMinati posts first video after row with YouTube, clarifies 'mithai ki dukan' comment

CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar posted his first video on YoutTube after his TikTok Vs YouTube: The End video being pulled down by YouTube sparked a huge controversy. The YouTuber expressed his sadness and frustration over the controversy and being clueless about what led to the video being deleted. He added that the comments in the video like ‘mithai ki dukan’ was taken out of context as members of the queer community had lashed out allegedly over the same statement.

In a video that he titled Stop Making Assumptions: YouTube vs TikTok: The End, CarryMinati said he was very sad that the video was pulled down. He stated that he was angry and still don’t know why it was pulled down and which dialogue was offensive.

“People are taking out a new meaning to my videos, some have taken each word out of context and it is being misrepresented. When one watches something, it is important to watch it in the full context. Reading just half of it or just a word from a sentence can be misrepresented in hundred ways,” he said in the video.

He added, “When I had spoken of Amir Siddiqui’s point on TikTokers having more brands than YouTubers, it was only in terms of how their deals were cracked with a group of people, so their individual value was not much. And it was in this context that I said mithai ki dukan pe le jaunga 200 me bik jayega. (Will take you to the sweet shop ad sell it for Rs 200).” “Some have also been translating my views from Hindi to English. Numerous slangs were taken out of context. The meaning changes completely so requesting please don’t represent assumptions as facts,” he concludes.

CarryMinati’s statement seems to be in reference to LGBTQIA names like Rishi Raj Vyas and Shahid writer Apurva Asrani calling out him for his alleged spurs against the community in the video.

The video had been deleted for violating ‘terms of usage’ by YouTube while cyber harassment, abusive language were being cited for the same. CarryMinati had taken on popular TikToker Amir Siddiqui’s comments that attacked YouTubers.

He released a clarification statement on Saturday after fan trended ‘justice’ for him and how he was disappointed to be away from creating a record of most-liked video. Many celebrities had also come out in his support.

