Chandra Shekhar Azad's Stained Monochrome Photo Restored By Digital Artist; See Pic

An old portrait of the valiant freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad repaired by a digital enthusiast, who later shared the picture on Twitter has created a stir. The restoration of the scratched, damaged, and stained monochrome photo of Azad has reignited the memories of India’s elaborate freedom struggles after the patriot’s vintage photograph was infused with life using digital makeover and photoshop retouches. Giving the image appropriate shades of colours, a high resolution and having fixed the dust and spots and faded areas, the digital artist repaired a fixated moment in history, and the internet was astounded at the perfection with which the artist fixed portrait originally so skimp in quality. Azad's photo enhancement and colour restoration by me, the digital expert dubbed Allu wrote in the caption on Twitter, accompanying the legend’s photograph with a heart emoticon.

Chandrashekhar Azad Photo enhancement and color restoration by me❤️ pic.twitter.com/Md6Vj8a0Ez — ALLU🐍 (@ind_Cyborg) March 5, 2021

Sharing the old, pixelated sepia photo alongside the restored one, the digital artist wowed the viewers with the dramatic changes in the quality. In the first photograph, one can clearly see the intensity of the visual damage. The photo has turned hazy, with several cracks and scratches on the print. However, the digital artist managed to bring colours, warmth and sharpness to it with high-intensity shadow, highlight adjustments and colour restoration.

In the second image, one can see the depth in the expression of the revolutionary leader. Inspired by the unbelievable transformation of the raw print to an enhanced one, several commenters perched in the comments section sharing old portraits of their grandfathers and other family members, and asked the digital artist if he could similarly fix those.

Internet 'wowed' by transformation

“Sir restore the colour to my father's picture, would be very pleased,” one wrote, appreciating the artist’s admirable skills. “Too good sir, can you please enhance and colour restore this full image please,” another asked, sharing Azad’s full-length photo. “I have only 2 photos of my grandfather one sitting in middle. Can you enhance it,” another said. Admiring the photo restoration, one other user commented, “Can someone do the AI moving face with this image? Goosebumps”.

Super bro. You earned a follower. pic.twitter.com/oT6GN5joLQ — Deepak R Chandra (@DeepakRChandra) March 5, 2021

🌿⚘🌿 Azad pledged to liberate the country from the grasp of the British. The slogan he gave, “Ab bhi jiska khoon nahi khaula khoon nahi vo paani hai, jo desh ke kaam na aaye vo bekaar jawani hai” lit the spirit to fight for the freedom of the country. — Hayat Mallick (@MallickHayat) March 6, 2021

If this pic had been on currency, people would have thought twice before doing corruption. Look at those eyes, enough to strike terror in the hearts of wrondoers. — SideWinder (@Sidhart34332099) March 6, 2021

Hero, role model, model of every college going youth in fifties& sixties; patriotism & bravery incarnate; British Empire challenging &shaking but with a little pistol; sacrificing on the alter of Ma Bharati, not with Brits' but with his own bullet. Ours 1001 Salute 2 such Hutatma — Mohan Bansal (@MohanBa54923485) March 5, 2021

Thanks for your work 🙏https://t.co/6kWB3hNfKi — Aniruddha, #295 & I (@AniruddhasT) March 5, 2021

Amazing 🔥 please do more such work on many of our Indian freedom fighters. It would be great to show them to our children and next generations ❤ — The Eternal Optimist 🖤 (@PradeepaPandyn) March 6, 2021

Them magnetic, fiery eyes though. Stunnnnnnnnnnner of a human being! — Priyanka Agnihotri (@YankaAgnihotri) March 6, 2021

