Cheetah Cub Plays With Mother In Wild, The Adorable Video Leaves Netizens Is Awe

The cute and adorable videos of animals never fail to spread joy. A recent clip that shows baby cheetah playing with its mother has left the internet gushing. Shared on Twitter by a user named Mukul Pankaj Mani, the short, nine-second clip shows the little cheetah clinging to his mother and playfully trying to bite her. "The baby cheetah playing with his mother," wrote Mani sharing the clip online.

Cheetahs are known to be one of the most remarkable mothers in the animal kingdom. They raise their kids in isolation, which eventually leads to ocean deep bonds between the two. A brief instance of same is captured in the clip wherein the mother could be seen patiently sitting and soaking the sun as her child affectionately tries to climb atop her head. The cub also engages in minor mischief like scratching and biting but the mother seems rather pleased.

'beauty of life'

Meanwhile, the video has created a stir since shared racking up over five and a half thousand views till now. The clip has also managed to gather adorable comments from netizens who’ve wished the mother-child duo a long and healthy life. "The real beauty of life," a user said. Another comment read, "Lovely moments." Many others took the chance to question the government on the reintroduction of the species in India?

Any updates on their reintroduction plans in India? — शुन्य (@passerby_sahil) February 6, 2021

Cute visual. — Shashank Shekhar (@UncommonShekhar) February 6, 2021

The real beauty of life 👏👏😍😍 — Manmeet (@manmeet_n) February 6, 2021

Lovely moments — Zuned Qadri (@zunedqadri31) February 6, 2021

Meanwhile, in another cheetah-related incident- a county’s sheriff in the US was left stunned after it found that animal he had been chasing wasn't an animal at all. The caller said that he had seen a massive cat with ‘spots’ at the Green Hills neighbourhood. He further added that the animal looked like a cheetah but did not seem that aggressive. Later on he found that it was indeed a "stuffed toy."

