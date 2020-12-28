Christmas Lessons: Dad Shows Son How To Unwrap Gifts, Hilarious Video Has People In Splits

A video of a dad tutoring his son about how to open the gift wrap ‘realistically’ has triggered hilarious reaction on Reddit. In a nearly 31 second footage shared out of an account with user name ‘simple mountain’ on Reddit, a man can be seen sitting on the floor along with his son in front of a bedecked Xmas tree in a room dazzling with festive decorations, teaching him how to quickly open a package. “Showing my son how to open a present,” read the caption of the footage that cracked the viewers up.

The clip garnered 60.1k upvotes and a slew of reactions as several parents related to the excitement projected by the father in being able to unveil the Christmas present to his son. The child, meanwhile, is heard giggling and laughing seated next to his dad. At one point, the infant claps and cheers as his father rips apart the packaging of the box in the side-splitting video. He then slings the torn wrapping paper in the air and the child laughs. The clip reeks of a gala time and father-son bonding at the time of the Christmas festivities despite a very challenging year of mounting hardships.

Redditors relate to 'the norm'

“We want to know what’s in the box,” a curious user wrote. “I think this is a universal parent hack. Works great on cats too,” the second wrote about the gift opening trick. “We had to do it when my daughter was little and also now for my dummy golden retriever who will eat absolutely anything that will fit in his mouth,” said another. “We fence in the entire living room and basement for our triplets, the tree is outside the fence. You gotta keep em caged in when you have that many learning to walk and run around,” one other related. “I put one around our TV, now he just leans on the fence, trying to touch the TV, but he isn't climbing on it. Also half of his toys end up on the other side,” another dad said, relating to the video.

