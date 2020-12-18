'Coffin Dance' Becomes Most Popular Dance Of 2020, Google Calls It 'a Poignant Message'

2020 has been one of the grimmest years of the century mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet there have been numerous instances that are worth remembering. One that particularly stands out is the 'Coffin Dance' video by a group of Ghana pallbearers, which turned into a viral sensation and inspired a series of memes this year.

Read: Video Of Pune Traffic Cop Allegedly Taking Bribe Goes Viral; Officer Suspended; WATCH

Went viral in 2015, resurfaced in 2020

In the original video, one can see six men holding a casket and dancing, which later turned out to be a ritual in the country, where the deceased are bid adieu in the manner as it is believed that it brings joy to their soul. The video had originally gone viral in 2015 after the daughter-in-law of the deceased had shared it online. However, the video was turned into a meme by netizens as it resurfaced again in February this year.

Read: Pawan Kalyan's Leaked Pics And Videos From Sets Of 'Vakeel Saab' Go Viral, Makers Unhappy

The video became a sensation particularly after it was paired up with the Russian artist Tony Igy's song "Astronomia". The memes that went viral were mostly used for subjects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, policemen in Peru and Colombia dressed up as the pallbearers of Ghana to spread awareness among the community to stay home amid the pandemic.

Google listed the 'Coffin Dance' video as one of the top trends of 2020 and said, "funerals are celebratory affairs in Ghana that are imbued with pomp and style." It added, "no one does it better than Nana Otafrija Pallbearing & Waiting Services," the dancing pallbearers in the country who went viral and became a sensation all over the world.

Read: Viral Videos Of 2020: From Flammable Tap To 'hero' Dog Rescuing Owner, Watch Amusing Clips

"It resurfaced in February 2020, when a social media post incorporated it into a #fail video, launching the meme — and bringing a smile, a laugh, and a poignant message about facing moments of pain and sadness with positivity and joy," Google said describing the video.

Dancers from Nana Otafrija Pallbearing & Waiting Services, who can be seen in the viral video, also posted a clip earlier this year thanking frontline workers and medical professionals for their services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: Viral Video Of Dolphins Swimming In Water At Vashi Creek Wins Netizens' Hearts



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.