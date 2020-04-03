COVID-19: Nagpur Police's Creative Tweet Shows 'person Inside The Home Is The Safest'

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced people all around the world to stay at home, following the rapid increase in coronavirus cases. As India now stands at 2,567 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has reported 72 deaths, authorities have been urging people to stay indoors and maintain social distance. Following the outbreak, Nagpur Police has come up with a very innovative post on Twitter, in an attempt to urge people to stay home, during the ongoing lockdown.

Stay Home, Stay Safe

In a creative post shared on their official Twitter account, Nagpur Police, on April 2, came up with an innovative idea. The photo includes the visual of a house which requires people to zoom inside the image, to find out the safest person amid COVID-19 outbreak. On magnifying the image, the person zooming in sees nothing but a reflection of his own self, conveying a message that the person who stays inside home remains the safest, during the health emergency.

The person you see inside is the Safest😊



HINT - Magnify and look deep inside.#StayHomeStaySafe#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/7nq8BfXZ1Y — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 2, 2020

People impressed

The creative tweet has garnered more than 380 likes since posted, besides a good deal of comments. People praised the Police's smart technique of making people realise the influence of coronavirus. Netizens appreciated the strong message behind the tweet, motivating people to stay indoors in order to stay safe from the deadly pandemic.

Look who is inside 🏠 pic.twitter.com/08BUXhaAQp — Anilsuryaprakash 🇮🇳 (@anilinvincible) April 2, 2020

As usual Nagpur Police has the best creative team for peoples awareness In the Country. Keep it up — Hitendra Bhagat (@hitendrabhagat9) April 2, 2020

Hahahahahahah — Aᴋ᭄ABHIshek method of worship in hinduism (@abhishek_kokas) April 2, 2020

Zoom in to see !

Very creativ — Aditya (@adiiityaa001) April 2, 2020

Very creative city police , thank you. — RUPAK NATH (@rkn4u4m) April 2, 2020

Great!, Awesome Example.. Thanks for your all efforts!

We are safe because of you!

Respect.. — Shrikant Solse (@Shrikant_Solse) April 2, 2020

Hahaha @NagpurPolice the creative genius 👌 — Neena Roy Thomas (@nroythomas) April 2, 2020

