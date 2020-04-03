The Debate
COVID-19: Nagpur Police's Creative Tweet Shows 'person Inside The Home Is The Safest'

What’s Viral

Amid coronavirus, Nagpur Police has come up with an innovative, yet quirky technique, urging people to stay inside their homes, in order to prevent COVID-19.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: Nagpur Police's creative tweet urges people to stay home

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced people all around the world to stay at home, following the rapid increase in coronavirus cases. As India now stands at 2,567 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has reported 72 deaths, authorities have been urging people to stay indoors and maintain social distance. Following the outbreak, Nagpur Police has come up with a very innovative post on Twitter, in an attempt to urge people to stay home, during the ongoing lockdown.

Stay Home, Stay Safe

In a creative post shared on their official Twitter account, Nagpur Police, on April 2, came up with an innovative idea. The photo includes the visual of a house which requires people to zoom inside the image, to find out the safest person amid COVID-19 outbreak. On magnifying the image, the person zooming in sees nothing but a reflection of his own self, conveying a message that the person who stays inside home remains the safest, during the health emergency.  

Read: Kolkata Police Sings Popular Bengali Song Giving Catchy COVID Awareness Twist To Lyrics

Read: Mumbai Police Share Harry Potter Meme To Urge People To 'stay Home', Netizens Impressed

People impressed

The creative tweet has garnered more than 380 likes since posted, besides a good deal of comments. People praised the Police's smart technique of making people realise the influence of coronavirus. Netizens appreciated the strong message behind the tweet, motivating people to stay indoors in order to stay safe from the deadly pandemic.

Read: Bengaluru Police's Warning Amid Lockdown: 'If You Come To Road, I'll Come To Your Home'

Read: Mumbai Police Tells Indians To Do What They Did During 2011 WC To Fight Off Coronavirus

 

 

