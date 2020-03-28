Mariah Carey Treats Her Fans To A No-makeup Selfie On 50th Birthday; See Here

Mariah Carey turned 50 and fabulous on March 27 this year. Her gift to her fans? A no-makeup selfie and the promise of something new. Taking to her Instagram account on the day, she posted the picture to let her fans know that she is practising social distancing while working on a new song.

Mariah Carey's birthday selfie showed her dressed in a T-shirt from her own tour. She also had a bandana wrapped around her neck with loads of chunky jewellery on her wrists and fingers. She is giving the camera a huge smile. She was also holding a pair of headphones around her neck, seeming hard at work for her new song. Adding a caption to her selfie, Mariah Carey wrote, "Starting 327 with a new song 🎙💖 #stayhome".

On Mariah Carey's birthday, her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka posted a screenshot of his mobile screen. He also started the TikTok challenge, #AlwaysBeMyBabyChallenge to help Carey's fans celebrate her birthday. Adding a caption he hoped that the latter's fans will take part in the challenge.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey's friends, Jennifer Hudson and Katherine McPhee have also commented on Carey's photo wishing her on her birthday. Mariah too gave a shoutout to all her friends who have their birthdays in March like Diana Ross, Elton John and Chaka Khan. Take a look here:

