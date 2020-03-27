The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Hardik Pandya Flaunts ₹1 Crore Watch At Home During Brother Krunal's Birthday Celebration

Cricket News

Hardik Pandya's love for watches is well-known as he has done it once again by flaunting his expensive watch from Rolex, which is valued at a whopping ₹1 crore.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hardik Pandya

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is renowned for his flamboyancy on and off the field. The lanky-all-rounder, who made his debut for India in 2016, has gone on to become an indispensable part of the team. Hardik Pandya's love for watches is known to everyone, having flaunted his expensive watches on several occasions. The Baroda lad goes about his business without paying heed to the outside noise.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar takes a cheeky single to wish MI's Krunal Pandya on his birthday

Hardik Pandya watch: The lanky all-rounder flaunts his watch worth ₹1 crore

Hardik Pandya has done it once again as he flaunts his expensive watch from Rolex, which is worth a whopping ₹1 crore. It was his brother Krunal Pandya's birthday and the all-rounder took to Twitter to wish him. In the post, he mentioned that the brothers are looking after each other in the time of isolation. He also offered a zero-calorie cake for his brother. However, his fans on Twitter didn’t only see the picture but also noticed the massively expensive watch which the all-rounder was wearing.

ALSO READ | Krunal Pandya's net worth, IPL salary, endorsements and personal life on 33rd birthday

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians have unique birthday wish for Krunal Pandya on social media; watch video

Fans noticed Hardik Pandya was wearing a ‘Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold Cosmograph 40 in 18-carat yellow gold case.’ To be precise, the watch is priced at ₹1,01,25,000. The watch has a screw-down yellow gold back, a screw-down crown and push buttons with triblock triple waterproof, fixed bezel set with 36 trapezes cut diamonds (4.58 ct), scratch-resistant double anti-reflective sapphire crystal, Eye of the Tiger diamond-paved black lacquered yellow gold dial, 8 diamond hour markers and gold-toned hands.

This is not the first time when Hardik Pandya has been spotted wearing something that expensive. Hardik Pandya was previously seen wearing a Louis Vuitton Paris shirt worth ₹1 lakh. Hardik Pandya is set to return after injury in the IPL 2020 for the Mumbai Indians, if at all the tournament takes place amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to start after April 15.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya urges fans to stay home via romantic picture with fiancee Natasa Stankovic

IMAGE COURTESY: HARDIK PANDYA TWITTER

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrababu Naidu
NAIDU ISSUES ENDLESS PRAISE FOR PM
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Operation Namaste
ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION NAMASTE
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS