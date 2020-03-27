Hardik Pandya Flaunts ₹1 Crore Watch At Home During Brother Krunal's Birthday Celebration

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is renowned for his flamboyancy on and off the field. The lanky-all-rounder, who made his debut for India in 2016, has gone on to become an indispensable part of the team. Hardik Pandya's love for watches is known to everyone, having flaunted his expensive watches on several occasions. The Baroda lad goes about his business without paying heed to the outside noise.

Hardik Pandya watch: The lanky all-rounder flaunts his watch worth ₹1 crore

Hardik Pandya has done it once again as he flaunts his expensive watch from Rolex, which is worth a whopping ₹1 crore. It was his brother Krunal Pandya's birthday and the all-rounder took to Twitter to wish him. In the post, he mentioned that the brothers are looking after each other in the time of isolation. He also offered a zero-calorie cake for his brother. However, his fans on Twitter didn’t only see the picture but also noticed the massively expensive watch which the all-rounder was wearing.

Happy birthday bhai ❤️ We’re looking after each other in isolation so here’s my zero calorie cake gift for you 😜 Love you loads 😘 @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/j17grweUHr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 23, 2020

Fans noticed Hardik Pandya was wearing a ‘Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold Cosmograph 40 in 18-carat yellow gold case.’ To be precise, the watch is priced at ₹1,01,25,000. The watch has a screw-down yellow gold back, a screw-down crown and push buttons with triblock triple waterproof, fixed bezel set with 36 trapezes cut diamonds (4.58 ct), scratch-resistant double anti-reflective sapphire crystal, Eye of the Tiger diamond-paved black lacquered yellow gold dial, 8 diamond hour markers and gold-toned hands.

This is not the first time when Hardik Pandya has been spotted wearing something that expensive. Hardik Pandya was previously seen wearing a Louis Vuitton Paris shirt worth ₹1 lakh. Hardik Pandya is set to return after injury in the IPL 2020 for the Mumbai Indians, if at all the tournament takes place amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to start after April 15.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARDIK PANDYA TWITTER