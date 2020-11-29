Man Struggles To Get Dog Inside House, Netizens Say 'huskies Can Be Challenging'

In a video which has surfaced on the internet, a man can be seen struggling to the core to put his dog inside the house. Uploaded on a Facebook handle called Taylor Reed, the video is a CCTV footage that shows the man constantly running after the dog, playing the game of peek-a-boo with him, to get him inside the house. In the caption Taylor makes a clarification saying that he is not a mean person who leaves his dog outside in freezing cold as he wrote, “To the neighbors who drive by and think I'm mean for leaving the dog outside in the freezing cold rain. Here's proof- I tried to catch him to come take him inside!”.

The troublesome dog

The 35-seconds CCTV footage is a fast forwarded version of the original video. It shows Taylor constantly running after the dog in the garden. However, the dog seems to be in a jovial mood as he keeps hiding behind the trees and running away from Taylor. Taylor also makes an attempt by hiding behind the tree and then catching the husky but he fails. It seems like the dog is enjoying the freezing weather as he runs through fall leaves in the backyard and constantly refuses to enter the house.

Read: Funny Cat And Dog Video Has Netizens Declare 'Dogs Have Owners, Cats Have Staff', Watch

Uploaded on November 25, the video has managed to gather 19K reactions. Amused by the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. "Happened to me last week:))). huskies can be really challenging:))", wrote a Facebook user. Giving an advice, another person wrote, "Next time play dead it may work i do it to mine and he always comes!”. Facebook users can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

Read: Coimbatore Father-Daughter Duo Fashion DIY Wheelchair For Disabled Pomeranian Dog Veera

Read: Biker Dog Dons Reflector Sunglasses, Jacket As He Takes To Philippine Highways; Watch

Also Read: 'Got You Mummy': Human Pretends To Be Scared, Dog's Reaction Will Melt Your Heart

(Image Credits: Facebook/TaylorReed)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.