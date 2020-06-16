Daughter Gets Email From Dad 10 Months After His Death, Reason Leaves Netizens Emotional

An incident shared by a Facebook user has left thousands of netizens emotional. Alyssa Mendoza recently revealed how she received an email from her father who had passed away 10 months ago. After contemplating for a couple of days, Mendoza opened the message only to discover that her father’s love for her mother is “immeasurable”. He had listed out instructions for his daughter to put together a surprise for his wife on their 25th wedding anniversary.

The post read, “ Two days after I saw the notification, I decided to open the e-mail and couldn’t believe what I was reading. My dad’s love for my mom IS definitely immeasurable.”

Mendoza's father had died in 2019 due to chronic kidney disease but planned a surprise with his wife and apparently scheduled the e-mail for his daughter to receive a month before the date of the anniversary which was June 10 according to the viral Facebook post. From her mother’s favourite roses to balloons, every detail was included by her father. Moreover, Mendoza revealed that her father has already paid the florist in the area to deliver her mother white roses, her favourite, for all the upcoming occasions such as Valentine Days and Birthdays.

Therefore, Mendoza put together entire anniversary surprise for her mother as instructed by her dad and posted photos and videos on Facebook which are now winning millions of hearts across the globe.

“I followed all of my dad's instructions. Our helper and I started setting up for mom's surprise at 11:00pm last night and finished at 5:30am just in time for mom's daily alarm (6am.) Even though I lack sleep, the joy I saw in my mom's face made everything worth it,” Mendoza wrote.

Netizens left teary-eyed

This otherworldly gesture by Mendoza’s father has left thousands of netizens awestruck. While someone admitted that they have teary-eyed after reading the story, others just said that it was the “sweetest thing” they have ever heard. The post by Mendoza has garnered over 28k likes and over 13k shares and one of the internet users commented, “I seriously cried. This is the best thing I have ever read and seen!! Thanks for sharing this, Aly!! Happy anniversary to your parents!”.

