Decode The Restaurant From The Given Emojis Quiz: Here Are The Answers

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown as the pandemic can be controlled if people maintain social distancing. As people are confined to their homes, they are looking for ways and means to pass their time. Along with watching TV shows and movies, people are also putting up quizzes on their Instagram and Whatsapp to keep themselves engaged. These quizzes are sometimes in the form of sentences, of questions, of guessing emojis that spell out different things, and also brain teasers and riddles.

ALSO READ | ‘Add An English Word’ WhatsApp Quiz | Here Are Answers To This Fun Quiz

Guess the name of the restaurant spelt out with emojis

A food-blogging Instagram page named Mumbai Foodie posted a game on their Instagram as well. The name of the game is Decode the Restaurant. The game has a list of emojis on it, which spells out the name of a restaurant. All these restaurants are a part of Mumbai’s food life. While people started guessing the names on the comments, people also started sharing the same quiz on Whatsapp as well.

ALSO READ | 40 Memorable Indian Ads WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details

Only Mastermind Can Solve WhatsApp Puzzle | Check How To Solve The Blue-red-grey Puzzle

Decode the restaurant quiz answers

After a lot of guesses and wrong answers, people started guessing the right ones as well. The Whatsapp quiz answers were also circulated. Here are the answers to these emoji-spelt restaurants.

Pizza Express - Multiple outlets across Mumbai London Taxi - Multiple outlets across Mumbai Gymkhana 91 - Lower Parel, Mumbai Belgian Waffles - Multiple outlets across Mumbai Butterfly High - Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Smokin Joe’s Pizza - Multiple outlets across Mumbai New York Burrito Company - Multiple outlets across Mumbai Raasta - Khar, Mumbai Frisbees Burger - Multiple outlets across Mumbai Taco Bell - Multiple outlets across Mumbai

ALSO READ | 5 People In A Room WhatsApp Riddle Now Solved, See Answer Here

Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ | 'Someones Mother Has Four Sons' WhatsApp Riddle Solved, See Answer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.