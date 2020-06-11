Last Updated:

‘Entry To Heaven’: Spectacular Image Of Rainbow Leaves Netizens Awestruck

Recently, a 'breathtakingly spectacular' image of a rainbow in the middle of nowhere has left intent users stunned. Internet user calls it 'entry to heaven'

Bhavya Sukheja
Entry to heaven

Rainbows, whether dark or faint, have always delighted the humankind. Recently, an image of a rainbow in the middle of nowhere has left intent users stunned. The photo shared by a Twitter user called Sailor shows the ‘beyond beautiful’ scene of a full rainbow arch formed in the middle of the sea. 

Netizens ‘awestruck’ 

Since shared, the ‘breathtakingly spectacular’ image has received more than 5,000 likes and several retweets. While Sailor called the image ‘entry to heaven’, others wrote, “This is heaven undoubtedly”. One internet user said, “Looks like you're about to enter Narnia”. Another user jokingly wrote, "Its the edge of the earth, if you go past it, you fall into space”. 

Some users also shared the recent pictures of the rainbow they clicked from their home.

