Dog Saves Owner To Voter Fraud In New Zealand, Here's A Look At This Week's Top Viral News

Top viral news of the week (Nov 14 to Nov 21)

Dog saves owner

Recently, a video of one brave dog did the rounds on the internet. The dog is earning praises from all over the world after it jumped in the water to save its owner from a shark attack. The video shows canine, a guard dog splashing water on the beach as soon as he sees a shark swimming close to the owner. The video has been viewed by more than 78,000 people. A lot of people took to the comments section and praised the dog. Here is a look at the viral video where the dog saves owner from a possible shark attack.

New Zealand cops dance to Kala Chashma

Last week a video of New Zealand Police officers went viral as they celebrated Diwali. The highlight of the video is that the cops in New Zealand are dancing to the tunes of Bollywood’s Kala Chashma. According to the Facebook post by Wellington Indian Association, the law enforcement officers were invited at a multicultural council. The police officers took the crowd by surprise by showing their dancing skills. The clip shows the cops dancing to Kar Gayi Chull and Kala Chashma with signature steps. See the video here.

Voter fraud in New Zealand

In the recently conducted Bird of the Year competition in New Zealand, voter fraud has come forward. According to a statement from Forest & Bird, over 1,500 fraudulent votes have been discovered. All these votes were for the Kiwi pukupuku, also known as the little spotted kiwi. The fraudulent votes managed to put the little bird on top but it has been disqualified due to a case of ballot-box stuffing. The Green Kakapo was then named the Bird of the year 2020 for a second time.

We are so happy to be your @Forest_and_Bird Bird of the Year for 2020! pic.twitter.com/3irXRxYC5D — Team Kākāpō (@team_kakapo) November 15, 2020

Disappointed netizens demand International Men's Day doodle

International Men’s day was celebrated all over the world on November 19, 2020. Several disappointed users took to their social media and demanded for a special Google doodle dedicated to the International Men’s day. Several people shared their disappointment through their social media by sharing memes while some pointed out to women’s day doodle by google. Here is a look at how netizens reacted:

This is how Google celebrated Men's Day . Ye Google bhikk gayi hai😒 #InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/0hPCo7Rmq3 — زیـــZiYaDــــاد🦅 (@i_amZiyad) November 19, 2020

Indonesian man becomes an overnight millionaire because of meteorite

Luck has shined bright for a man in Indonesia as he became a millionaire with the blink of an eye. The man from Kolang, Indonesia became an instant millionaire after a meteorite worth $1.8 million (Dh6,611,760) crashed into his house, breaking through his roof. The 33-year-old Josua Hutagalung who is a coffin maker by profession was alarmed when he heard the loud bang. He shared the images on his Facebook account. Josua then consulted a specialist rock collector, who informed that the meteorite cost around $1.8 million The father-of-three sold the meteorite and collected cash. Here is a look at the pictures.

