Video: Golden Retriever's Reaction On Seeing Backyard Pool Wins Internet

With summer at its peak in most parts of the world and temperature soaring way past average day by day, people are taking to swimming pools to get some immediate relief. Dogs and other animals are vulnerable to heat as much as humans. A video of a dog is going viral on social media, where the canine can be seen getting excited upon discovering a small pool of water in its backyard. In the viral video, a golden retriever gets excited and jumps into the pool that was being filled up in what seems like his back garden.

Cooper the Golden Retriever

The video was shared by Cooper the Golden Retriever's personal Instagram handle and has since garnered over 2,00,000 views. Cooper's bio on Instagram reads, "living my best life in Dallas, Texas. Three-years old and counting." Given that Copper lives in one of the hottest states in the United States, that small pool was definitely the thing he wanted the most at this time of the year and his excitement says it all.

The video is receiving a lot of attention from netizens who are flocking in with loving comments for Cooper. A user named 'janiewillowandleith' commented, "I love that pool Cooper. It’s a great thing to go in and then have zoomies after with. I would too." Another user wrote, "Aww you are the cutest fluff i have ever seen." One user said, "Ah dis looks like the best."

