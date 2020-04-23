Donald Trump Getting His Hair 'combed' Has Netizens Saying "best Thing Ever", Watch Video

A hilarious video of Donal Trump getting his hair 'combed' through a TV screen has gone viral online. Netizens on Twitter adore this amusing video.

Twitter is one of the best platforms to share hilarious and witty memes. Recently, POTUS Donald Trump became the central figure of a brilliantly hilarious viral Twitter video. Netizens on the platform could not stop laughing, as a man pretended to 'comb' Donald Trump's hair through a TV screen. Check out the latest viral Twitter video below.

Hilarious video of a man 'combing' Donald Trump's hair goes viral on Twitter

The above viral video already has over 53k likes and 24k retweets. In the video, a man is 'blowdrying' and 'combing' Donald Trump's hair through a TV screen. The funniest part is that Donald Trump's hair is actually blowing in the wind on TV. Netizens on Twitter adored this video and many found it hilarious irrespective of their political leanings. 

