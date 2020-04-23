Donald Trump Getting His Hair 'combed' Has Netizens Saying "best Thing Ever", Watch Video

Twitter is one of the best platforms to share hilarious and witty memes. Recently, POTUS Donald Trump became the central figure of a brilliantly hilarious viral Twitter video. Netizens on the platform could not stop laughing, as a man pretended to 'comb' Donald Trump's hair through a TV screen. Check out the latest viral Twitter video below.

Hilarious video of a man 'combing' Donald Trump's hair goes viral on Twitter

The above viral video already has over 53k likes and 24k retweets. In the video, a man is 'blowdrying' and 'combing' Donald Trump's hair through a TV screen. The funniest part is that Donald Trump's hair is actually blowing in the wind on TV. Netizens on Twitter adored this video and many found it hilarious irrespective of their political leanings.

I don’t care who you are or what political leanings you have.... this is funny haha — Keith (@11B63BVet) April 21, 2020

I'm going to see how many times I can watch this in a row LOL! — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) April 22, 2020

This is how GA plans to open barbershops and maintain social distancing. — William 🧢 (@wildbill_101) April 22, 2020

Pretty sure this is the guy in the vid that made this. Go hit up his tiktok and IG. All credit goes to Carlos Melian. I just found it absolutely hilarious as did the rest of the internet👀 pic.twitter.com/fWrfhIuEs4 — Coco (@coco_who_) April 22, 2020

@jennamc00586451 that is actually one of the best things I've ever seen xxx — Lisa Robinson (@Lisvegas) April 22, 2020

