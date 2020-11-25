Dormouse Gets Trapped In Bird Feeder After It Became Too Fat By Feasting On Seeds

In a strange incident, a dormouse somehow got squeezed into a bird feeder and ate so much that it became extremely hard to get it out of the feeder. As per the BBC, the creature had been "plumping up for hibernation" on a seed mix. A conservation charity named People’s Trust for Endangered Species took to its official Twitter handle and shared the image of the feeder. As per the caption of the image, the dormouse had feasted so much that it became a struggle to get him out.

Read: Bear Climbs Tree To Steal From A Bird-feeder, Instead Gets Reprimanded By A Man; Watch

According to the reports by BBC, the Hampshire Dormouse Group advised the Isle of Wight resident to ease it out and then release it into a hedgerow. However, as per the caption it was released after some time. The caption read, “We've seen dormice curled up in some peculiar places but we've never seen this! The sender of the photo found this #dormouse had eaten so much it was too fat to get out of the feeder! After a careful release it went on its way. Safe to say it will survive hibernation!”. The image shows the giant and fluffy creature trapped inside. It can be seen sitting on the seeds that it is feasting on.

Read: Thrilling Video Of Squirrel Overcoming Hurdles To Reach Bird-feeder Wins Internet

We've seen dormice curled up in some peculiar places but we've never seen this! The sender of the photo found this #dormouse had eaten so much it was too fat to get out of the feeder! After a careful release it went on its way. Safe to say it will survive hibernation!

📸C Hewins pic.twitter.com/dYM35mJGDS — People's Trust for Endangered Species (@PTES) November 18, 2020

Netizens react to stuck Dormouse

The strange incident left the netizens amused as they bombarded the comment section. "Looks more like a hamster, how did it get to the feeder? It is a seed feeder so holes are tiny, Anyone who handles doormice are meant to have a special licence. Or the seed would all fall out! Somebody must have put the poor creature inside. So this is not cute it's cruel", wrote a Twitter user. Recalling a personal experience, another person wrote, "I once had to rescue a starling that had wedged itself head down in a wire mesh feeder that had lost its lid. I had to cut the feeder open. It blinked at me for a moment, than flew off".

Reminds me of Winnie the Pooh, when he ate too much honey and got stuck in Rabbit's hole! 🍯🐰🕳 pic.twitter.com/I0q7dXsxyC — ℝ𝕖𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕔𝕒 𝕄𝕒𝕤𝕠𝕟🎨 (@TheVelveteenDog) November 21, 2020

I assume this is a standard hanging bird-feeder so wonder how the mouse accessed it. Unless there are specific dormouse feeders (?) maybe a bird-feeder on a tree is the way to go, especially if it can be made bird-proof. I'll get onto it... — Pete Holdaway (@oldpigsqueal) November 19, 2020

Looks like it’s been taking lessons in hamsterism — Hugo Rainey (@hugo_rainey) November 18, 2020

This is fantastic. Glad he was rescued with a full tummy. Good luck little mouse. — Margaret Holland (@malcnmaggie1) November 22, 2020

Read: Video Of A Squirrel Struggling To Climb A Greased Pole Divides The Internet

Also Read: Former NASA Engineer Builds Obstacle Course For Squirrels To Keep Bird Seeds Safe; Watch

(Image Credits: Twitter/PTES)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.