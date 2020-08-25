Duygu Elma, Woman Who Gave Her Own Scarf To Shivering Dog Garners Praise On Internet

In a random act of kindness, a woman can be seen giving her scarf to a dog who was shivering in rain, the video of which is going viral on social media. According to reports, the video is originally from last year and has resurfaced again after Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared it with his followers last afternoon.

The incident that took place in Turkey a year ago is winning the hearts of netizens yet again. In the video, the woman, who was later identified as Duygu Elma, gives her scarf to the shivering dog after noticing it lying in the cold weather without any protection from the rain.

Compassionate act

The heart-touching act of the woman was captured in the CCTV, where she can be seen opening her umbrella to protect herself from the rain and after noticing the shivering dog beside her she takes out her scarf and gently puts it over the four-legged human friend before walking away. The video that Susanta shared has garnered more than 11,000 views and over 1,700 likes since it was uploaded on August 24. "God does not look at your possessions, but he looks at your heart & deeds," Susanta captioned his post.

God does not look at your possessions,

but he looks at your heart & deeds 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PQqQ5x05RV — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) August 24, 2020

Netizens are flooding the comment section of Susanta's post to praise the compassionate act of the woman. One user wrote, "This is true help- a help done without any expectations! This is what is called humanity! May this picture inspire a million more! There is an awful shortage of humanity in this modern world !!" Another user commented, "...sometimes shyness comes to someone in need...when u overcome shyness, it is easy to help...claps to the person ...God b with her."

This is so touching. She feels so pity for the dog and selfless act of covering him with her stole..😍😍 — Diya40 (@Diya401) August 24, 2020

I couldn't see her face, But I know for sure that she must be charming and graceful (her compassion for the dog tells so) — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) August 24, 2020

What a heart of gold she has got. God bless her — Sunil Kakkar (@satkap) August 24, 2020

Nice and great heart — chiranjeevi chepuri (@chepurichiranje) August 24, 2020

There is no God. Only good human beings like the one in the video😊 — The South Indian (@cBeyondObvious) August 24, 2020

