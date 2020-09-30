Elderly Man Hits A Strike In Bowling, Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch Viral Video

In an adorable video which has hit the internet, an elderly man can be seen taking a shot at bowling. Uploaded on Twitter by former American basketball player, Rex Chapman, the video stuns the netizens when the old man hits a strike. Impressed by his bowling skills, Chapman has deemed the video as ‘kingpin 2’.

The 'real kingpin 2'

The 22 seconds short footage begins with the man slowly walking towards the lane, carrying the heavy ball in his hand. As the video progresses, we see him release the ball and hit a strike, knocking off all the skittles. Towards the end of the video, he happily turns around and comes forward to give a high five.

Read: Good News: Elderly Man Teaches Children For Free Under A Tree In Odisha

Uploaded on September 28, the video has managed to gather 392.5K views. The video has almost 9K likes. Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with their own caption. Making a hilarious remark, one person wrote, "Look can be deceiving". Another person wrote, "This made me smile this morning".

Read: Free Netflix Password’ Prank Allures The Internet, Those Who ‘get It’ In Splits

Age doesn't matter if there is excitement and excitement inside the heart #OldIsGOld #AllTogetherNow pic.twitter.com/mPgT5sPFnE — somendra (@somendra31) September 28, 2020

Old man after the strike pic.twitter.com/9jTZmwo1RS — Angel Soto (@AngelA79soto) September 29, 2020

My grand pop, rest his soul bowled almost everyday until he got sick at age 92



I hope to do the same — $750.00 🤮🤮🤮 (@Damstrange1013) September 28, 2020

This is precious ... just goes to show ya that you DON’T have to whip the ball down the lane to get a strike. 👏🏻 — GF (@gfLaughsAlot) September 28, 2020

In a separate incident, an aged man from Odisha is being hailed as the ‘real hero’ as he has been teaching children under a tree without charging a single penny for over 75 years. According to ANI, Nanda Prasty, who hails from Bartanda village, has been educating young kids from the Jajpur district. He not only teaches children but also the elderly at night. Prasty has a passion for teaching and he suggests kids be sent to primary schools after completing class 4 to complete their education. Instead of earning a professional livelihood, the old man decided to educate young kids from his district. In a bid for him to continue teaching with comfort, the sarpanch of the village also requested him to avail government assistance to create an infrastructure, however, he constantly denied the request as he prefers to sit under an old tree and continue his job.

Read: Baby Elephant Enjoys Fun 'bath Time' In Water-filled Tub, Makes Netizens Go 'awww'

Also Read: McDonalds Employee Pays For Customer, Netizens Say 'world Needs More Like Her'

(Image Credits: Twitter/@RexChapman)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.