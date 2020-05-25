Video: Malaysian family's coordinated dance to wish Eid-ul-Fitr wins internet

Amid global Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations today, a Malaysian family is winning hearts with their special dance. A clip of the dance shows musical artist Adam Imanullah’s family members grooving to Dadi Freyr's hit song Think About Things as they extend their greetings on the festival. The clip, which was posted on Twitter by Imanullah, has now taken the internet by storm.

In the 34 second clip, Imanullah, along with his sister and parents, could be seeing bobbling up and down in a perfectly coordinated dance routine. Along with the video, the musician wrote, "Salam Aidilfitri from my family to yours!" Salam Aidilfitri is a common greeting on the festival in many south Asian nations.

The video has been a massive hit on the internet, racking up 7.53 million views as of now. The video has also received over five thousand comments and 13.7 thousand retweets. In addition to that, the post hs also been flooded with hundreds of comments greeting them on the festival as well as applauding them for their dance.

Recently, a clip of an elderly lady grooving on peppy music won the internet. TikTok user @d.agonzalez shared a video in which her sister seems to be teaching their grandmother to dance on a trending song and the granny aces it in her own way. The TikTok user named Davi has shared numerous videos of her Puerto Rican grandmother on the video-sharing platform. In the tutorial video, the granny imitates the steps of peppy number Pew Pew Pew by Auntie Hammy. The video has garnered a whopping 70 million views and over 8.3 million likes.

