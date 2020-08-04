'Amazing': Video Of Deer Standing on Its Hind Legs To Graze Wows Netizens

An adorable video of a deer standing on its hind legs to eat food from a tree is doing rounds on the Internet. The heartwarming clip was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, and will leave you amazed. Through the video, it can be seen how a deer stretches itself to catch hold of leaves which are about 5- 7 feet high. In the video, some deer can also be seen grazing in a scattered manner in an open grass field.

Captured this beautiful deer standing on his hind legs to reach the shrub. Deer can stand on their hind legs to reach bushes even upto 5-7 feet high to eat fruits,leaves and bark etc. pic.twitter.com/CuQbPZowPR — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 2, 2020

Netizens amazed

The video was shared on Twitter on August 2 which has managed to garner more than 5000 views and 600 likes. Sahu while sharing the video wrote, "Captured this beautiful deer standing on his hind legs to reach the shrub. Deer can stand on their hind legs to reach bushes even upto 5-7 feet high to eat fruits,leaves and bark etc."

As per my observation without advertisements animals maintaining distance better the public. God is great. — NR. Addanki (@believe_truth_) August 2, 2020

Here we are LOCKED DOWN With fear for life..and I show us Life !! — Dr Hemant Anant Sant (@santhemant) August 2, 2020

Lovely! Too good — Rajesh Kalra (@rajeshkalra) August 2, 2020

खूबसूरत नजारा — Nandkishor Agrawal (@NandkishorAgr20) August 2, 2020

A good carpenter never quarrels with his tool. To reach its target, a sensible creature doesn't depend upon a stool. Limbs are to act not to rust. — Prem Das Sharma (@PremDasSharma7) August 2, 2020

Beautiful natural — n.k.vaghela (@nkvaghela2) August 2, 2020

Amazing 👌👌 — Hina Badh (@HinaBadh) August 2, 2020

