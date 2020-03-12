Tattoo Ideas That Are Best-suited For Your Zodiac Signs That You Would Want To Get

Deciding to get a tattoo means wanting something permanently inked on your skin, that you will have to live with for the rest of your life. Getting a tattoo is a special feeling and everyone wants it to be the perfect one. Most people might not know that tattoos and zodiac signs have a special connection. Astrologers suggest that each zodiac sign is different from another and so is their tattoo designs. Here are the tattoo designs best suited for your zodiac sign. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Tattoos On His Instagram Could Be An Inspiration For Your Next Tattoo

Tattoo designs best suited for your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Mars, the planet of action, rule Aries. Aries is bold, energetic and highly adventurous. Having a strong sense of direction is the reason they are most likely to get a tattoo with arrows. To complement the competitive spirit of Aries, a bee tattoo is a perfect match. Other tattoos suitable for their personality are shooting stars or tribal tattoos.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus, the planet of love, rules Taurus. A small heart tattoo seems like the perfect fit for Taureans. People with Taurus as their zodiac sign are simple and mostly stay grounded, which is the reason why leafy tattoos match their nature. Other tattoos suitable for their personality are the rose vine, floral wreath, trees and nickname tattoos.

Gemini (May 21 - June 2)

Geminis belong to the sign of the twins, and there are high chances that they might get more than one tattoo done at a time. A ying-yang tattoo is the best match for the usually chirpy by nature Gemini. A bird tattoo is also a good idea, keeping in mind their lively and energetic nature.

Also Read | Best Travel Quotes That Make For Really Good Tattoos To Inspire Your Wanderlust

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancerians are known for valuing their families the most, and a tattoo of their loved ones is ideal for them. They are also praised for their stability and peace-loving nature, which is the reason that the tattoo of an anchor is also a good idea. Roman numerals, patriotic symbols and heartbeat tattoos are some other good options for the Cancerians.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leos are born leaders and will prefer a tattoo that symbolizes power. Thus, a tattoo of a lion, crown or sceptre is ideal for them. Known for being grand, Leos will always prefer bold tattoos over minimalistic ones. Leos can also experiment with orange and red colours along with bold lines in their tattoos.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgos are highly disciplined. A geometric tattoo with detailing is the best for them. A minimalist mountain tattoo is also a good option to go with the shy and simple nature of Virgos. For the busy bee in them, a tattoo of a bee will truly reflect the personality of Virgos.

Also Read | Tattoos Tend To Fade, Here Are Some Tattoo Aftercare Instructions You Should Follow

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libras are the most intelligent of the lot. They will most probably get attracted to tattoos with eye-catching details, such as flowers and swans. They can also go for small quotes or cursive words for adding the aesthetic appeal to the tattoo. Libras can also get their partner’s name tattooed on them as they are known for their loving nature.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpios are the most intense ones. They will probably be attracted towards tattoos which symbolize mystery and sensuality. They will get something tattooed on their body which either reminds them where they come from or what are they evolving into.

Sagittarius (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

To fuel the adventurous spirit of Sagittarians, tattoos of longitude/latitude coordinates are perfect. They can also get travel tattoos such as a globe or a map tattooed that match their love for travelling. The free-spirited Sagittarians can also get religious symbols and country outlines tattooed on them.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Gives An Insight About His Character In 'Malang', Speaks About The Tattoos

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorns are known for being the most serious yet grounded people. They mostly are attracted towards class geometric tattoos and fine lines. One-word motivational tattoos are ideal for these business-minded and practical people. Simple lines and classic triangles are the best options for the minimalism-loving Capricorns.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Staying true to their nature of being the most unique of the lot, Aquarians might pick up the tattoo they want at the last minute. They will probably opt for a tattoo of a constellation or mandala art to get something totally out-of-the-box tattooed on them. Fox, small quotes and moon are some unique tattoo options for the Aquarians.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces are known for their magnetic and free-flowing personality. They might get ocean waves tattooed on them. Pisceans live in their own dreamy world and are as free-spirited as a butterfly, which is why tattoos of unicorns can suit them well.