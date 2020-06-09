Good News: From Dog Babysitting Kid To Duck Adopting Ducklings, Read 5 Cheerful Stories

With COVID-19 pandemic taking toll on the lives of people, and due to the protests prevailing against racial discrimination and other unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, many people have been left feeling overwhelmed with the negativity. As the disturbing updates sometimes have a tendency to linger longer, the Good News can have tremendous benefits on the overall mood by infusing the positive vibes.

Engaging with the "encouraging" and "happy" updates not only gives hope amid the hardships but can also prove to be morale booster during the gloom-and-doom driven atmosphere. Therefore, in a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

Injured monkey gets treated at hospital

A clip, that is now doing rounds of the internet, shows an injured monkey getting treated in a hospital. The heartwarming incident took place at Patil Hospital in Dandeli, Karnataka where the 'lucky' primate got his injury treated after waiting for several minutes. The video shows a monkey patiently waiting outside a hospital in Karnataka as other patients watch him carefully. A man is then shown approaching the monkey and stroking it's back while others say that the primate has come to Dr Patil’s hospital for treatment.

Pet duck adopts ten orphaned ducklings

An adorable clip of a mother duck adopting ten orphaned ducklings has taken the internet by storm. The clip was posted on Reddit with a caption that clearly states that Stella, a pet duck had herself become the mother of nine ducklings, a week ago. Since shared on June 8, the 40-second clip has been doing rounds of the internet.

Guitarist performs fro two parrots

A guitarist from Mumbai recently took to Facebook to share a video of him performing for ‘special guests’ at his home. The wholesome clip posted by Jatin Talukdar shows him sitting in front of a window and playing an unplugged acoustic set for a private audience of two parrots. While the two birds seemed to be mesmerized by the tune of the guitar, Talukdar in caption wrote that he named the birds Jim and Kairi and they were a part of ‘Talukdar family’ now.

Golden retriever babysits toddler

A video of a golden retriever dog named Kevin babysitting a toddler named Hank has left the internet in awe. Shared on the dog’s official TikTok handle, the clip depicts the care and love that the dog bestows on the kid as he dons a yellow “caretaker” duck cap while cradling the baby and helping the owner in changing his diapers. In the babysitting video where the furry canine wears a duck hat, he can be seen as a responsible pet as he assists in looking after the kid in the household.

Squirrel overcoming hurdles to reach bird-feeder

An awe-inspiring video of a squirrel overcoming the obstacles dangling from the ropes in order to hijack the bird feeder has mesmerized the internet. Shared on Twitter by the user named Samanth Subramaniam, the 40-second footage depicts the rodent’s agility in successfully crossing the artificial hurdle created in the backyard to fend off the critter from stealing the food or trespassing the property. Stunned at the rodent’s proficiency, the users poured in reactions admiring the squirrel’s “Perseverance to win even in the most difficult way.”

