Video Of Thirsty Koala Drinking Water From Bottle Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch

A video of a ‘genuinely caring human being’ helping a thirsty koala drink water from a plastic bottle has left netizens in awe. Shared on Twitter by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows a man holding the water bottle, while the thirsty koala is seen gulping in the most adorable manner. Nanda, in the caption also wrote that for the koala, the man ‘was the world’.

The heartwarming video even captured the moment when the koala help the bottle while the man fed it water. In the footage, the thirsty koala can be seen grabbing hold of the bottle as the man tips the water into his mouth. The short clip has delighted social media users.

To the world he may be one person...

But to this koala, he was the world💕 pic.twitter.com/dROPMUtReL — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 26, 2020

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 4,300 times. With more than 700 likes and several retweets, the clip has left netizens in awe. One internet user wrote, “Empathy is One Word....World Apart”. Another added, “The fires really devastated this species in Australia. The sounds of crying Koalas still haunt the rescue workers there, it seems”.

What genuinely caring human being, if only there were more like him, world would be a much better place to live. — Alka Singh (@missmetanoia6) July 26, 2020

The mind dwells in the body. The body dwells in the world. The world dwells in the mind. — 太心宗明 (@Kobe652) July 26, 2020

Ohhh lovely video😍🤗 — Anjali (@Anjali37165137) July 26, 2020

This one made my Sunday ❤️❤️ — shivi (@grootlittle85) July 26, 2020

