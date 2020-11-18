Giant Dinosaur Sculpture Made Of Biodegradable Balloons Sets New Record; Watch Video

A giant dinosaur balloon sculpture in Turkey has made place in the Guinness World Records for being the largest in the world. The official Facebook page of Guinness World Records shared a video of how the gigantic biodegradable sculpture was made. According to the official website, the sculpture measures 7.86 m X 9.08 m X 19.64 m (25 ft 9 in X 29 ft 9 in X 64 ft 5 in).

Created by 'Balloon Crew' and Guido Verhoef (Netherlands), Bahar Belisan (Turkey) and Willy Monroe (Spain), on October 20’ 2020, the sculpture consists of various colourful balloons and combined together to make a huge dinosaur. It was a part of the 'Balloon Animal Kingdom' exhibition and it took a team of 34 balloon artists and local students 2 full days to create it. As per the official website, the sculpture contains a total of 150,000 biodegradable balloons. The fast forward time lapse video shows the team making various parts of the dinosaur and then combining it. After being created, the structure can be seen going till the roof of the mall.

"A big thank you to all the 15 international balloon artists, the amazing 20 local students from Istanbul and a big big thank you to the fantastic management and all the Mall staff working at Metropol Istanbul to facilitate this Guinness World Record as a part of the Balloon Animal Exhibition! Thank you all!!", wrote a Facebook user after watching the video. Another person wrote, "This is very cool and I didn't know they made biodegradable balloons. Wish more people used them on balloon releases". Making a sarcastic remark, one person wrote, "Somebody give me a toothpick I’m going in". The video has managed to gather 7.8K likes.

