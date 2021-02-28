Girl Emulating Emoji Walk In Bharatnatyam Dance Leaves Netizens Mesmerized; Watch Video

People use emojis to express emotions on the Internet these days. But, do you ever wonder how emoji would be if they were alive? A woman has shared a video on Instagram where she described how the emojis may walk if they were alive. Since being shared, the dance video's part 1 has got more than 35,000 likes and the netizens are mesmerised by her performance. The people took to the comments section to praise her dancing skills and expressions. The girl on popular demand came back with the video's part 2 in which she showcases some other emoji expressions. This video has also got more than 12,000 likes and gathered tons of comments from netizens.

Netizens mesmerized by dance moves

The videos have been shared by an Indian-origin girl named Aishwarya from Texas in the US. She showcases steps in Bharatnatyam and her expressions add to her performance. The videos which are shared by Aishwarya are in two parts. The first part included emojis such as the queen, a deer, fire, fairy and the salsa lady. She acted all these emojis in classical dance.

Since being shared, the first video got more than 35,000 likes and on popular demand, she shared part 2 of the video. In the second part of the video, she includes emoji like queen, flowers etc. The second video has got more than 12000 likes and accumulated tons of comments from the netizens.

One user commented, "This is amazing!! You are so graceful and pretty." Another individual wrote, "Creativity, Talent, Elegance, Confidence at its peak." "U r simply amazing", wrote another individual. Another person commented, "Oh my Gosh!!! You were sooo graceful and at the same time fierce too." Another user commented, "Your moves are always. I love your videos. Keep being awesome"."Wow just wow", commented another user. See some of the netizens reactions.

