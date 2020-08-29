Video Of Girl Dodging Shadows Of A Windmill's Blades Amuses Netizens | Watch

In a video that has emerged on the internet, a person is seen playing a bizarre game, leaving the netizens curious. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video has been shot at a wind turbine with lots of windmills. According to the caption of the video, Nanda has made a remark saying that shadows are one’s true companion.

Shadow as the true companion

The 15 seconds short clip begins with a windmill and slowly the camera is panned towards a girl. The girl is seen dodging the shadow of the wings of the windmill as she quickly jumps through them. In the background we can hear the sound of people cheering her. Towards the end of the video, the girl misses a shot at dodging and she then falls on the sandy surface. Amused by the video, the netizens have deemed it to be a ‘true shadow play’.

Read: Cat Drinks Water From RO Machine By Itself, Netizens Say It ‘don’t Need No Hooman’

In life, your shadows are your true companion 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uCz0VwZoq0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 29, 2020

Uploaded on August 29, the video has gathered over 8K views. The video has invited 1.2K likes and 129 Retweets and comments. Amused by the video, one Twitter user wrote, "Awesome , loved it when she fell down because her shadow got stuck with shadow of blade.... Such intelligent videos..". Praising the caption of the video, one Twitter user wrote, "What a thought!". Tweeples have also Retweeted the video with their own caption.

Read: Sachin Tendulkar Plays Different Sports In Special National Sports Day Video: Watch

You are a real entertainer Mr Nanda. Thanks for sharing such nice video clips. 🙏🙏 — lalatendu kanungo (@bapu_vivekanand) August 29, 2020

Very imaginative ! — Bharat kadge (@BharatKadge) August 29, 2020

Nice one ... 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👍🏼😊 — @ulVaiद्य (@AttulV) August 29, 2020

Make your fun where you can get it 😀 — Running Waters (@RunningWaters4) August 29, 2020

This is true “Shadow Play” ... life is beautiful... play along🦋 https://t.co/je6OYjJ5mE — Aarti babul bhasin (@aarti_babul) August 29, 2020

Read: Photo Of A Wedding Cake Leaves Netizens In Splits For Its Hilarious Typo

Also Read: Teacher Describes Volcano During Online Class Making Hilarious Sounds | Watch

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.