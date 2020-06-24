Good News: From Blues Musicians In Italy playing Music, To Thieves Returning Goats

With the news of tensions between India and China, the soaring death toll of COVID-19, and the pandemic taking a toll on the lives of people with a drastic surge in figures each day, these events might have an overwhelming impact on mental health. Therefore, to beat the gloom-and-doom driven environment here’s a compilation of "encouraging", "happy" and “feel good” news to have a positive impact on the mind.

Milky Way photographer of the year competition reveals stunning pics; check out

Mystical photographs of the Milky Way's deep centre that won the photography competition have stunned the internet. Shared on Instagram by travel photography blog Capture The Atlas, the breath-taking photos of the spiral galaxy 100,000 light-years away were captured by some of the best astrophotographers from around the world.

US Dairy receives its goats back from thieves who stole it a day earlier

In a heartwarming incident, a dairy farm got its goats back after they were stolen from its petting farm on June 22. According to the reports, the perpetrators returned the goats back to the farm on June 23, a day after the dairy posted a heartfelt message on its Facebook handle where it urged the perpetrators to return the animals. MOO-ville Creamery took to their Facebook handle to inform about the incident when it wrote, "Last night someone came and stole 6 of our precious baby goats. My son is a wreck. I am a wreck. These are our babies, our pets. Please return the babies."

Two wolves can be seen showing love for each other, netizens impressed

The internet is full of videos and images of adorable animals that netizens visit to lighten their mood and distract themselves from all the negativity on social media. One such is video is going viral, where two wolves can be seen showing love for each other. The video was shared by Wolf Conservation Centre, which is now garnering a lot of attention on Twitter. In the 54-second long video, a white-fur wolf can be seen licking another black-fur wolf. The black-fur wolf is standing calmly and letting the other wolf lick it while staring at the camera.

Wolves are caring. Wolves are cooperative.

Astronomers found 'mystery Object' in the"mass gap" that can solve black hole puzzle

Scientists have discovered a mysterious astronomical object merged with a black hole 780 million light-years away that could solve the puzzle about the black holes. The object that sits right in the "mass gap", a range between the heaviest known neutron star and the lightest known black hole and created gravitational waves which can be detected on Earth. In the study published by The American Astronomical Society in the open-access The Astrophysical Journal on June 23, astronomers revealed that the new key findings of the astronomical object could help them resolve the mystery of mystery behind the black holes.

Scientists have announced the discovery of an object of 2.6 solar masses, placing it firmly in the mass gap. https://t.co/31SOC1wZMX — Caltech (@Caltech) June 23, 2020

Blues musicians in Italy play on borrowed fishing boats to cheer crowd amid pandemic

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, Italy became one of the most severely affected nations outside China where it had originated. However, during these gloomy times, people across the country have time and again resorted to different forms of art to find a ‘breather’. In the same light, the Blues musicians in Castiglione del Lago, Italy came up with a unique way of paying on borrowed fishing boats to please the music lovers while also following the restrictions placed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

