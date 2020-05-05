Good News: Five Best Positive Stories To Cheer You Up Amid 'gloomy' Lockdown

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact millions of people across the world, the news mostly consists of spiking death toll, infections, potential vaccines, and its impact on the global economy. Google trends have even revealed that there has been an increase in searches of “good news” while the world is battling with a pandemic. Therefore, here are five “delightful” stories amid global health crisis, including everything from animal reacquiring their territories to quirky challenges.

‘Tiny face makeup challenge’

While beauty bloggers have found out quirky ways to make facemasks fashionable, a YouTuber and a make-up artists Jamie French has come up with a ‘Tiny Face Makeup Challenge’ where she paints lips on the nose and covers the mouth with a cloth. This created an illusion and made French look like she had a tiny face. The YouTuber posted nearly an eight-minute tutorial video and explained the entire process of painting lips on her nose to achieve the look. French’s video garnered lakhs of views and some even stood up to try the challenge and posted separate images and videos.

Ok friends I officially nominate @RawBeautyKristi to do the Tiny Face Makeup challenge! Tweet this to someone who you think should try it 🤓 https://t.co/lUMAShegx4 pic.twitter.com/xWwSKcRHoV — Jaime French (@jaimepantss) April 30, 2020

Read - YouTuber Comes Up With 'Tiny Face Makeup Challenge' Amid COVID-19 Quarantine

‘Lollipop Experiment’

Amid coronavirus lockdown, people are trying various bizarre experiments to keep themselves busy. While some people are tuning kitchen floor into a treadmill, one 23-year-old student from the UK reportedly took the 'lollipop experiment’ in a bid to produce some interesting result. James Hunt, who lives in Chester, was so bored with quarantine life that he decided to find out how many licks it would take to finish the candy stick. The engineering student spent almost two hours licking a strawberry Chupa Chups lolly down to the stick n a ‘painful test of stamina’.

Read -UK: Student Conducts Experiment To Find How Many Licks It Takes To Finish Lollipop

White-tailed eagles sighted in UK

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the endangered white-tailed eagles, known to be UK’s largest bird of prey with a wingspan of 2.5 meters have been reportedly sighted for the first time in over 200 years in Britain. The humongous bird, fitted with the satellite tags and majestic wings breed in the wild and were sighted in Scotland until 1916 after which, it was declared extinct in the 20th century, as per media reports.

White-tailed Eagle latest: G393 has flown from Suffolk to the northern Peak District, while G274 completed a 4-day tour of the south-west before returning to the Isle of Wight @SeaEagleEngland

Latest update and maps here: https://t.co/s09wEIAWVi

Photo: Tim Melling pic.twitter.com/Cz6IJ2klPk — Roy Dennis Foundation (@RoyDennisWF) April 23, 2020

Read - White-tailed Eagles Sighted In United Kingdom For The First Time In 200 Years

Dog rescues over 100 Koalas

More than 100 sick and injured Koalas have been found in Australia’s bushfire ravaged areas by a dog named Bear since the fire began last year. As per reports, the fires have burnt an estimated area of over 18 million hectares and has destroyed over 5,900 buildings. The fire has also killed hundreds of millions of animals and over 30 people. According to reports, the pooch was disowned by its owners due to its obsessive-compulsive disorder that restricted it from playing joyfully with others.

Read - Australian Dog 'Bear' Has Rescued Over 100 Sick, Injured Koalas Following The Bushfires

Shop owner showers flower petals on customers

After liquor shops were allowed to reopen across the nation amid lockdown until May 17, an owner of the alcohol shop has been recorded showering its visitors with flower petals in Delhi. In the short clip that has gone viral, the liquor shop owner at Chander Nagar can be heard saying “you are the economy of our country” and expresses gratitude by showering bright orange coloured petals. The video has garnered over 181k views with thousands of people lauding the man’s way of acknowledging the “economy warriors”.

#WATCH Delhi: A man showers flower petals on people standing in queue outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi. The man says, "You are the economy of our country, government does not have any money". #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/CISdu2V86V — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Read - Liquor Shop Owner Showers Flower Petals On Customers, Calls Them 'country's Economy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.