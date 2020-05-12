Last Updated:

Little Puppy Makes A Big Hop Into An Elevator, Makes Internet Go Weak In Its Knees

In a viral video, a little puppy could be seen hopping into an elevator and Twitteratis are won over by its adorableness. Read on to know more about this.

Written By
Shruti Mukherjee
dog video

Many a time, the animal world creates a storm on the internet with their adorable and funny videos. This time, it was a little puppy that won hearts on the Twitterverse with its adorable jump into an elevator. Netizens are going crazy over the viral video of the puppy.

Little puppy's big hop wins hearts on Twitter

In a viral video by the Twitter page, "We Rate Dogs", a little puppy was seen hopping into an elevator like a boss. Not only that, but it also did a cute wiggle of its tail on successfully making the jump. It was cheered by its owner who later petted the dog on its achievement. 

The puppy's hop is breaking the internet as Twitterati cannot help commenting on the cuteness. Till now the video has got 30.1 thousand retweets and 189.4 thousand likes on Twitter. Take a look:

Also Read: Cat And Dog Video Featuring Cute Caresses Between The Two Lights Up The Internet; Watch

Also Read: This Viral Video Of An Adorable Toddler Chef Is Winning Over The Internet. Watch Here

Also Read: Gorakhpur: Man Feeds Monkeys In This Sweet Viral Video, Netizens Pour Love

Also Read: Viral Videos Of The Week That Created A Frenzy: Wild Boars Day Out To Cereal Box Hack

Also Read: South African Penguins Spotted Taking A Stroll In Simon's Town; Watch Viral Video

Also Read: Viral Videos From The Week: From Drunk Elephants To Drone Walking A Dog, Watch Them Here

Also Read: Viral Video Of Crab Vs Toy Robot Fight Shows How People Are Dealing With Self-quarantine

Also Read: Viral Videos Of Cats Playing Tic Tac Toe Surface As People Self-quarantine | WATCH

Also Read: Viral Videos: From Ok Boomer Girl To A Mutant Pig; Here Are Trending Videos From This Week

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all