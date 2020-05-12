Little Puppy Makes A Big Hop Into An Elevator, Makes Internet Go Weak In Its Knees

Many a time, the animal world creates a storm on the internet with their adorable and funny videos. This time, it was a little puppy that won hearts on the Twitterverse with its adorable jump into an elevator. Netizens are going crazy over the viral video of the puppy.

Little puppy's big hop wins hearts on Twitter

In a viral video by the Twitter page, "We Rate Dogs", a little puppy was seen hopping into an elevator like a boss. Not only that, but it also did a cute wiggle of its tail on successfully making the jump. It was cheered by its owner who later petted the dog on its achievement.

This is Archie. He may be a smol boy, but he’s got legendary hops. 14/10 elevator didn’t stand a chance pic.twitter.com/F5UYTWargj — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 10, 2020

The puppy's hop is breaking the internet as Twitterati cannot help commenting on the cuteness. Till now the video has got 30.1 thousand retweets and 189.4 thousand likes on Twitter. Take a look:

Also Read: Cat And Dog Video Featuring Cute Caresses Between The Two Lights Up The Internet; Watch

the confident wiggle after is what did it for us — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 10, 2020

Also Read: This Viral Video Of An Adorable Toddler Chef Is Winning Over The Internet. Watch Here

one small hop for mankind, one giant hop for ˢᵐᵒˡ ᵖᵘᵖᵖᵉʳ — 𝖕𝖆𝖛𝖑𝖔𝖛 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖈𝖔𝖗𝖌𝖎 🐶 (@PAVGOD) May 10, 2020

Also Read: Gorakhpur: Man Feeds Monkeys In This Sweet Viral Video, Netizens Pour Love

Also Read: Viral Videos Of The Week That Created A Frenzy: Wild Boars Day Out To Cereal Box Hack

I don’t wanna be dramatic or anything.., but I would die for Archie. — Melissa Officinalis (@Melissa_Officia) May 10, 2020

Also Read: South African Penguins Spotted Taking A Stroll In Simon's Town; Watch Viral Video

Omg YES 🥺😁 — CairoZephyr (@CairoZephyr) May 10, 2020

Also Read: Viral Videos From The Week: From Drunk Elephants To Drone Walking A Dog, Watch Them Here

Such a stealth little pupper, conquer the obstacles Archie! 😘 — Rocket J. Squirrel (aka Ben) 🇨🇦 (@rocketsquirl) May 10, 2020

Also Read: Viral Video Of Crab Vs Toy Robot Fight Shows How People Are Dealing With Self-quarantine

Oh my goooddd! That was so extreme! Apollo can barely believe it! Is this special effects??? pic.twitter.com/pFFGm3OoxS — Michél (@MiselMostar) May 10, 2020

Also Read: Viral Videos Of Cats Playing Tic Tac Toe Surface As People Self-quarantine | WATCH

Also Read: Viral Videos: From Ok Boomer Girl To A Mutant Pig; Here Are Trending Videos From This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.