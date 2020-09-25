Good News: From Nanny Saving A Toddler To Lockdown Couple Tying Knot, Read

With the pandemic taking its toll on the lives of people, many have been feeling overwhelmed with the negativity. While coronavirus updates and death toll can sometimes be upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. So here are some encouraging and happy updates that not only give hope but can also prove to be a morale booster amid the gloomy times.

Nanny jumps in front of the car to save toddler

Marina Fuentes, who works as a nanny, is being applauded all across the internet for jumping in front of a speeding car to protect 2 children. She was taking care of the children when the driver drove through the sidewalk in a neighbourhood in Washington DC on September 15. According to the reports by People Magazine, the car was being driven by a suspect who had stolen it. On noticing the speeding car, Fuentes quickly jumped in front of the children to protect them. After this incident, the Metropolitan Police Department released a press release saying, “At approximately 4:55 pm, a delivery driver left his vehicle running unattended at the listed location.

Artist aces Hula Hoop dance

Footage of a dance artist acing the hula hooping clad in a saree and the sports shoes on is breaking the stereotypes on the internet. In a nearly 3 minute video shared by the user Rachna Kanwar, the 23-year-old Hoop dancer Eshna Kutty can be seen performing on the popular track Genda Phool draped in the traditional wear that has stunned the netizens. While the footage was originally posted by the hoop dancer on her Instagram handle, it was also shared by her mother, journalist Chitra Narayanan on social media.

Woke up to several people whatsapping me this video ! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend. https://t.co/ZITVFGmpOe — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) September 25, 2020

Finland's Helsinki Airport deploys pooches to sniff coronavirus

On September 24, Finland’s Helsinki airport deployed sniffer dogs to detect the COVID-19 among the travellers. The country launched a state-funded trial to deploy a faster, and efficient method to testing, and hence, deployed dogs at the international airport that could sniff the coronavirus in as quickly as 10 seconds. An in-charge to the 4-month trial, Anna Hielm-Björkman from the University of Helsinki said that the process took entirely a minute to complete as the dogs effectively detected the coronavirus infection in the tourists entering Finland via the airport. The city of Vantaa “believes that the dogs will be an efficient method of ensuring health and safety at airports,” it said in an official press release.

Covid-19 dogs started their work today at the Helsinki Airport at arrival hall 2B. Dogs have been trained to detect the coronavirus from the test wipes given by the testperson. Service is voluntary and primarily targeted for passengers arriving from abroad. pic.twitter.com/ieMLm0KuZY — Helsinki Airport (@HelsinkiAirport) September 22, 2020

Funny ‘Da Vinky’ memes jolt Twitter

In a new fest online, Twitter has launched an onslaught of the comical ‘The Vinky’ memes glorifying the artists’ muse for the Mona Lisa with jokes and sarcastic posts. The trend took off after the Hungarian twins Chris and Patrick Vörös posted video using Instagram’s quiz filter. Although, in what can be called a hilarious twist, one of the two mispronounced the Italian painter Leonardo da Vinci’s name after the duo was unable to answer the presumably challenging question hurled at them by Instagram, “Who painted the Mona Lisa?”

IVE GOT THE VIDEO LOL DA VINKY pic.twitter.com/1tK9XIe9gO — constance (connie) (@sokkas_sidehoe) September 23, 2020

Couple fell in love on balcony, married

A couple who fell in love from their balconies in the Italian city of Verona are now engaged and ready to get married. Lawyer Paola Agnelli who is 40 year old and IT worker Michele D'Alpaos who is 38 year old met during the coronavirus lockdown in the month of March. Agnelli used to live on the 6th floor and D’Alpaos on the 7th floor. Both of them had gone out on their balconies to listen to the music being played by their neighbours as an everyday ritual. This is when Agnelli and D'Alpaos locked eyes and felt mutual attraction.

