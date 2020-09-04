Good News: From COVID Awareness Graffiti To Boy Cycling For Exam, Read 5 'uplifting' News

With coronavirus cases and death toll witnessing a surge worldwide, news updates can create a gloom-and-doom driven environment. However, good news amidst all these uncertainties can help lift people's moods. Here's a wrap on all the positive events from the day.

Second American to swim across English Channel a 16-year-old

A 16-year-old girl from New Hampshire has set a record by successfully swimming through the English Channel. Vera Richard, an American resident left Springfield, Dover in the United Kingdom and reached a beach near Calais, France shortly before midnight. The swim which took nearly 14 hours, made her the second American in history to cross the channel. According to the Associated Press, the swimmer crossed the “roly-poly” waves at 64 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 18 degrees Celsius, water. Throughout her journey, she was accompanied by a pilot boat that had her mother and younger sister aboard as her crew.

US Firefighters save woman from 16th floor

In a dramatic operation, a Manhattan woman was rescued from her burning apartment by New York Fire Department. A video of the firefighter rescuing the woman from fire is now doing rounds of the internet. Shared by the New York fire department on Facebook, the daredevil video has been viewed over two thousand times. As per the Facebook post, the fire department received the complaint of an apartment fire in Manhattan. Following which, firefighters reached the spot to find a woman panicking on the window sill of her 16th-floor apartment. To save her, they decided to utilize a rarely-used maneuver - a roof-rope rescue.

Netflix's ‘wrong Answers Only’ hilarious quiz

Urging followers to give ‘wrong answers only’, Netflix India took to its official Instagram handle on September 3 with a hilarious Breaking Bad quiz. In a post that has now sparked laughter in the comments threads, Netflix asked to name the characters displayed on the creative alongside from the series Breaking Bad, however, adding “Wrong answers only,” in the caption. Instantly, users launched an onslaught of funny answers calling the characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman “Tom and Jerry”, “Motu and Patlu” and “Karan and Arjun”, among many other comical replies.

Bengaluru artist paints graffiti for COVID-19 awareness

As novel coronavirus cases spiked in the nations across the world, the graffiti and cityscape artists had headed out for creative expression to paint coronavirus-themed street arts to caution people against the malignant disease. Now, a series of paintings clad the random walls in India as an artist based in Bengaluru decided to spread awareness via his artistic representation of the global health crisis. As the country is currently witnessing a peak with an onslaught of COVID-19 cases daily, muralist Baadal Nanjundaswamy cautioned people to wear protective coverage and use hand sanitizers as a health safety measure to save lives. According to an ANI report, his aim was to “create awareness” via art.

Bengaluru: An artist drew paintings on streets and walls, depicting people wearing masks in an attempt to highlight the importance of usage of masks. They also drew murals of the #coronavirus. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/aXUfsUfMN8 — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

JEE Main 2020: Boy cycles for 6 hours, 25 km to appear for exam

While 75 percent of Candidates in West Bengal did not appear for JEE Main 2020, a 19-year-old boy cycled 75 km for six hours to reach the exam centre on September 3. The 19-year-old boy, Diganta Mondal, from Gosaba in Sunderbans did not want to miss the exam due to unavailability of the public transport and resort to cycle instead accompanied by his father, who is a carpenter by profession. Mondal and his father reached the centre located in Salt Lake Sector V after more than two hours of additional travel on public transport, according to reports. The duo first crossed the Bidyadhari river on a boat, then reportedly cycled on two separate bicycles to Piyali village in Sout 24 Parganas to a relative’s house. After spending a night there, the father and the son started on September 3 morning for the exam centre.

