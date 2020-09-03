Good News: Rare Breed Of 'singing' Dog Spotted; 8-year-old Donates Prize Money To UNICEF

With COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on the lives of people, and due to the protests prevailing against racial discrimination and other unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, many people have been left feeling overwhelmed with the negativity. As the disturbing updates sometimes have a tendency to linger longer, the Good News can have tremendous benefits on the overall mood by infusing the positive vibes. Engaging with the "encouraging" and "happy" updates not only gives hope amid the hardships but can also prove to be morale booster during the gloom-and-doom driven atmosphere.

Therefore, in a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

20-year-old solves complex Math problems within seconds

A boy belonging Rajasthan’s Dudu tehsil is now being dubbed as “superhuman” after a video of him mentally solving math problems surfaced. The nearly 2-minute long video shared on Twitter shows the 20-year-old effortlessly calculating hours and days of people’s lives. The amazing clip has captivated everybody with his video clip being viewed over 66.6 thousand times.

8-year-old donates prize money to UNICEF

An eight-year-old boy who won $2,500 as prize money for the coronavirus-related animation, donated it all to UNICEF. While taking to Facebook, the UN agency shared a video conversation between, Abijay and UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore. The video has left several internet users ‘inspired’ and ‘motivated’ to do their bit in creating a better future for children around the globe.

10-year-old raises over $315,000 to provide bulletproof vests for dogs

A 10 years old boy from Ohio, named Brady Snakovsky raised over $315,000 for providing bulletproof vests to protect service dogs. Reports suggest that when Brandy was 8 years old he watched a show where he noticed that a police dog was not wearing a vest. For him, this was a problem that required attention and this is what inspired him to help the needy dogs.

Machine makes atta while doing cardio

A video of a woman toiling on a gym bicycle doing a hardcore cardio session, meanwhile grinding the flour simultaneously has amazed the internet. In a post shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, a woman can be seen using a unique machine ‘Cycle Chakki’ in the household, that allowed her to work and workout hand in hand. Sharan captioned the video in Hindi hailing the Indian invention that translates to, “Mind-blowing creation. Work while exercise and with a brilliant commentary”. The nearly 2 minutes and 3 seconds footage shows the woman peddling profusely on the stationary bicycle while grinding the flour for the household.

Rare breed of ‘singing’ dogs spotted for first time in 50 years

An extremely rare breed of 'singing' dog, thought to have been extinct, has been spotted in its natural habitat for the first time in 50 years. The New Guinea singing dog, known for their unique howls and bark, though bred in captivity, had not been spotted in wild since past five decades. However, following research by the New Guinea Highland Wild Dog Foundation (NGHWDF) in 2016, a breakthrough was witnessed.

