Good News: Girl Fights Off Snatchers; Drag Queens Deliver Meals; Read 5 Uplifting Stories

With constant updates on COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, protests, among other unforeseen challenges, it might get overwhelming and distressing for our emotional wellbeing. Since the beginning of the year, people are trying to cope up anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. So, in a bid to uplift low spirits, here are five positive stories that can brighten the frame of mind and dial down the gloomy effect amid such unprecedented dark times.

Teenage girl fights off armed mobile snatchers

A teenage girl is now being hailed as a hero after she single-handedly fought off thieves trying to snatch her mobile phone. The incident happened in Jalandhar, Punjab where two bike clad men attacked Kusum Kumari with a knife and tried to take away her phone. However, showing indomitable courage, the 15-year-old not only foiled their plan but also fought them off.

15yr old girl from Jalandhar single-handedly fights two mobile snatchers on a bike.



First thing that comes to mind is the failed law & order situation in #Punjab.



Having said that, this incident highlights the importance of teaching self defence to girls so that no one messes!! pic.twitter.com/ZhjiqNQMeB — Priti Gandhi - à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥€à¤¤à¤¿ à¤—à¤¾à¤‚à¤§à¥€ (@MrsGandhi) September 1, 2020

4-year-old gets excited after spotting his favourite helicopter

A 4 years old boy named Callum McKinney went with his father to the edge of Hawarden Airport in Flintshire to spot his favourite aircraft, say reports by BBC. The video that has surfaced on the internet shows the happy boy glancing at his favourite aircraft while he is holding the toy model in his hand. The adorable video has won the heart of netizens as they called it a ‘skyshout’.

Shout out to Callum aged 4. We think your helicopter is brilliant and we hope you liked our sirens! ^AR pic.twitter.com/IDkW0rIhy3 — NPAS North West Region (@NPASNorthWest) August 31, 2020

73-year-old receives addition $150,000 in his bank account

A bizarre incident certainly caught a 73-year-old Minnesota man by surprise when he woke up one day to find an additional $150,000 in his bank account. Thomas Fahling, from Crystal in Minnesota, was surprised to find that over Rs 1 crore had been transferred to his account overnight. Thomas was in for another surprise when even after two weeks the authorities had not realized their mistake and the money remained untouched in his account.

Rapper makes Zakir Khan ‘sing’

Musician Yashraj Mukhate of the ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ fame recently launched another melodious piece on social media. This time, he has given a musical twist to comedian Zakir Khan’s famous set from the AIB Diwas event. The video is being loved by the audience as they have been sharing it across social media platforms. Internet users have also dropped encouraging words for the fresh artist, in the comments section.

Drag queens deliver ‘meals on heels’

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, drag queens in San Francisco are donning their colourful wigs and getting ready only to grab takeout and bring their musical numbers to fans’ doorsteps. While the deadly virus has disrupted the day-to-day lives of many, the Oasis nightclub reportedly decided to turn their boring dinner blues into ‘Meals on Heels’. The ‘delivery divas’, including Amoura Teese and Kochina Rude, bring food, cocktails and socially distant lip-synching performances to people during the pandemic.

