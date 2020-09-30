Good News: RLNI Volunteer Jumps Into Water To Save Life Of Drowning Teenager

A lifeguard from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution was captured as he threw himself into the sea to save the life of a teenager who was drowning. Uploaded on the official page of Facebook, the video shows the process of saving the teenager who was being dragged out by the massive tide. According to the caption of the video, the incident took place at Portrush in Northern Ireland.

'What a rescue'

The 1 minute and 10 seconds long video begins with the shot of the boat and the teenager who is in the water. The lifeguards are seen throwing a rope towards him. As the video progresses, we see one of the lifeguards jump into the sea to save the life of the teenager. The lifeguard can be seen holding the rope as a safety measure. Other lifeguards from the boat can be seen holding the other side of the rope as they try to pull the teenager and the lifeguard. In the end we can see that both of them were reeled in safely to the boat.

In the caption, the RNLI has asked people to make as many donations to enable the volunteers to buy the equipment that they need. The caption says, “By donating today, you’ll help to provide our selfless and brave volunteers with the equipment, kit and training they need to perform astonishing rescues like this, carried out on Friday”. It added, “With an exhausted teenager struggling to stay afloat in the pounding swell, RNLI Portrush Coxswain/Mechanic Dave Robinson put his faith in his all-weather lifeboat kit and jumped in to save the boy”.

Applauding the lifeguard, netizens bombarded the comment section. The video has gathered 1.3K likes and has been shared 364 times. Praising the lifeguard, one Facebook user wrote, "Well done guys, a fantastic rescue and completely selfless act of courage and bravery". Another user termed the lifeguards as 'lifesavers' as he said, "You guys are LIFESAVERS... literally. As a sailing family we hope we’ll never need your services, but are so very grateful that you are out there! Huge respect".

(Image Credits: Facebook/RLNI)

