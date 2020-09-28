Nagaland Sculptor Designs Phenomenal Miniature Landscape From Wood With Waterfall, Huts

A sculptor’s miniature landscape model designed on the table like a still from the Gulliver’s Travel book has marvelled the watchers. In a post shared by news agency ANI, a Nagaland based sculptor Ningwon Zingkhai has recreated a panoramic village scene on his wooden table with intricate details such as huts, hills, bridges, and a mesmeric waterfall. The resident of the Ukhrul district said that it took him nearly a year to set miniature village masterpiece on his glass dining tabletop. Otherwise, into clay pottery, the artist used his skill into molding clay and using chips from woodblock at his Darogojan home, located on the outskirts of Dimapur town.

"I did not have any idea about what he was doing before. As a wife, I used to complain of working for so long and never completing his work,” ANI quoted Zingkhai's wife as saying. “We are not financially sound and needed money for our family needs,” she said. While the sculptor’s main business is the sales of pottery items, upon the idea of creating the miniature rural mode, he borrowed a woodblock measuring about 7x4 feet from a close friend. According to an ANI report, the man had offered a payback for the raw material upon completion of his work. Zingkhai and his wife lived on a meager income in the village.

Nagaland: A sculptor Ningwon Zingkhai has carved a table out of a block of wood, depicting a landscape with a waterfall, bridge & huts under the glass top of the table.



Ningwon says, "It took me over a year to make this table. I have spent about Rs 1.70 lakhs to make it." pic.twitter.com/r5WwwwLgWO — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

Read: Dog And Tortoise Enjoy A Friendly Football Match, Netizens Amused | WATCH

Read: 'Who Painted The Mona Lisa' Memes Leave Netizens In Splits, Check It Out

“Ningwon Zingkhai took a huge block of wood last year. We asked him what he is going to do with it and he said that he will make a dining table with a village, waterfall, mountains, etc,” Zingkhai ’s neighbour Ninglum said.

"We did not believe him and thought he was joking. But he turned his imagination in reality,” neighbour Ninglum added. Having completed the model in almost a year, the sculptor is now looking for a potential buyer for his artistic miniature landscape piece on which he invested Rs 1.70 lakh.

No prospective buyers yet

"There is not a prospective buyer for this table as of now. I have spent Rs 1.70 lakh to build the dining table. But I intend to sell it for Rs 20 lakh considering the amount of time, energy, and money spent in buying materials while making this," Zingkhai said in an ANI report. Zingkhai also wishes to continue creating the art with his unmatched talent and plans to design miniature pieces, including “landscape of Jesus and his 12 disciples of an area covering 100x50 meters at Phangrei plateau in Ukhrul district”. He said that the site, being a historic tourist spot is of utmost significance.

It looks beautiful man , i wish you get 10× of its cost price — el_darsh (@Darshan26586722) September 27, 2020

This is phenomenal! — Dimpy Koch (@bora_dimpy) September 27, 2020

This is phenomenal! — Dimpy Koch (@bora_dimpy) September 27, 2020

Wonderful! — Shashi Prashar (@ajaykumarxyz99) September 27, 2020

It's beautiful — Shailesh Kumar शैलेश कुमार (@snnyshlsh) September 27, 2020

Read: 'Challenges Vs Courage': Video Shows Men Rowing Boat Against High Tide, Netizens Inspired

Read: Artist Aces Hula Hoop Dance Moves In Saree And Sneakers, Netizens 'can't Take Eyes Off'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.