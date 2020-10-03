Top Viral News Of The Week:From Australian Man's Free Coffee To 'Emotional Atyachaar' Girl

The past week has been quite eventful in terms of viral news and viral posts on social media. From an Australian man offering free coffee to the viral beaver video, the social media has seen it all this week. There were also some challenges like the couple challenge that did the rounds on the internet. Here is a look at the top viral news of this week (September 27 to October 3, 2020).

Australian man's free coffee to strangers

During the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic, an Australian man has been offering free coffee to strangers from his kitchen window in exchange for a conversation. According to a report by AP, Sydney resident Rick Everett lost his job as an acrobat during the pandemic. He decided to make use of his prior experience of baking and cooking. The man wanted to do something nice and reach out to his neighbours for a friendly chat during the lockdown. Everett mentioned that even strangers are now starting to recognize him on streets and are waving hello too.

Emotional Atyachaar girl

The viral internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate recently dropped another fresh musical piece on his Instagram handle. This time the song has been made with clippings from famous Indian reality TV show Emotional Atyachaar's third season. The video features Poonam telling her story to host Pravesh Rana. The focus in the video is on the words ‘Biggini Shoot’. The video is also titled as 'Biggini shoot'. Here is a look at the viral news.

Beaver video

Recently a video of a beaver munching on cabbages went viral on Twitter. The adorable video sees a beaver in a happy state munching some white cabbages. Till now the cute video has more than 3.7 million views and more than 142 thousand likes. The heartwarming audio of the beaver eating cabbages is also being adored by many. Here is a look at the Beaver video.

Studies have shown that listening to the sound of beavers enthusiastically munching on white cabbage can temporarily reduce stress levels by up to 17%. pic.twitter.com/g8jcoCYeHP — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) September 28, 2020

Couple Challenge

During the past week, the couple challenge has been going viral on social media. A lot of people have been sharing pictures with their partners and celebrate their relationship under the hashtag #CoupleChallenge. Some of the netizens have also morphed their pictures and used some other pictures to make hilarious memes out of it. Here is a look at some of the Couple Challenge memes.

California brothers dance to Tunak Tunak Tun

Recently, a video by four brothers from California went viral on the internet. In the video, the brothers are seen dancing to a popular Indian song Tunak Tunak Tun which has left the netizens in awe. Several Indians have also praised the song in the comments section of the post. Here is a look at the viral Instagram video.

