'Got You Mummy': Human Pretends To Be Scared, Dog's Reaction Will Melt Your Heart

Social media is full of videos and pictures of adorable animals that humans like to visit in order to relax and feel happy. The latest video that netizens have absolutely fallen in love with features a dog named Horlicks who gets into protection mode when the owner pretends to be scared. The video was shared on the pooch's Instagram handle, where it can be seen falling prey to its owner's hilarious prank as she pretends to be scared in order to catch Horlicks' reaction on camera.

Read: Dog Survives After Falling From 70 Feet High Cliff In Texas, Netizens Hail 'hero' Rescuers

Horlicks, who enjoy over 34,000 followers on Instagram, has more than 1,23,000 views on the aforementioned video. In the video, a woman, apparently the owner of the dog, can be seen bending towards a package kept near the door, while Horlicks is standing by her side. As she bends to check what's inside the package, she pretends to be frightened that is when Horlicks gets into the protection mode and tries to calm the woman by hugging her. The adorable video is garnering a lot of reactions from netizens, who are in absolute "awe" of Horlicks.

Read: Ratan Tata Shares The Story Behind His Dog’s Name 'Goa'; Read It Here

"The dog was like ...I am scared....but no time for that gotta comfort mummy," commented one individual. "Ahhh dogs are truly a person's best friend, they are great to have in your life," another user wrote. While some also joked that had it been their dog, it would run for its life first and go hide under a bed. One user wrote that his dog would have just sat without giving any reaction.

Read: Dog Saves Owner To Voter Fraud In New Zealand, Here's A Look At This Week's Top Viral News

Dog saves owner from shark attack

Last week, a video of another dog had gone viral, where a dog was seen jumping into the waters to save its human from a shark attack. The video shows the canine, a guard dog called Tilly, splashing water on the beach as soon as it identifies a shark swimming close to a luxury island resort in North Queensland, Australia. The brave dog dives in as the shark draws close in the water and frightens the sea creature away.

Read: Dog Jumps In Water To 'save' Owner From Shark Attack, Incredible Video Goes Viral: Watch



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.