Video Of Grandparents Dancing In Matching Outfits Wins Hearts, Netizens Say 'so Sweet'

Videos of two “cool” grandparents touted as "Granmacca" performing on dance numbers by choreographing in the same colour attires has amused the netizens. The dance clip features the couple Lin, 71, and Roger McAllister, 73 married for 52 years coordinating colours and busting a move on the popular remixes in a challenge they accepted from their grandkids that has left the internet astonished. one of the clips has amassed over 14 million views with the grandparents dancing on Zack Quilici number.

Challenged by their granddaughters Olivia and Paige, the elderly couple could be seen flaunting Purple, Black, and Red among other coordinated attires that they wore and performed in the incredible videos. "Awww !!!! I love it !!!!!! I have the best grandparents," Paige wrote in the comments. Olivia added, "This is my grandma and grandad! Thank you for showing them all this love they are both thrilled and will be posting more soon." The couple displayed the extraordinary enthusiasm as in one of the videos, the grandma flaunted red high heels as the duo aced dance steps in a groovy piece. “Her heels are the best!!!!” wrote a user. “I love you grandmom,” wrote the second in the comments.

Read: US: Man Surfs His Way To Laptop While Working From Home, Video Leaves Netizens Stunned

Read: Couple Creates Makeshift Art Gallery For Injured Cat, Netizens Say 'purrr-fect'

New favourite "grandparents"

Further, in challenge number 5 video, the two grandparents were seen wearing purple as they accomplished a dance musical, matching the movements with each other. “She’s sassy! And he’s a trooper!” wrote a user. “You two I just love!! Your shoes are Fabulous!!” wrote the second. “Y’all are my new favorite!!!!! Coolest grandparents everrrrr!!!!!!,” wrote the third on the clip. The couple also released a “surprise video” recently, wherein they could be seen wearing the clown face make up as they pose for the camera. “Omg, you guys are so precious! You can see the love in his eyes when he kissed you, so sweet!! I would love to know how long you two have been together,” commented a user.

Read: Dog Perfectly Lands On Its Paws, Netizens Amazed By Its 'gravity-defying Skills'

Read: Airport At Home: Woman Takes Unique Birthday Trip Amid COVID, Netizens Say 'Happy Travel'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.