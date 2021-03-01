'Gravity-defying Proposal': Pilot Offers Ring To His Girl In Midst Of Skydiving; Watch

Footage of a pilot’s daring proposal made in midst of skydiving with his girlfriend has left the internet startled. Shared on his official Instagram handle, the video clip features a man named Ray who’s also an FAA-trained parachute rigger and his partner named Katie leaping out of the plane and plunging into the open skies. In an unexpected turn of events, Ray plans to propose to his girl for marriage right at the point where both are dangling at an exit altitude of approximately 14,000 feet. Not just that, halfway into the footage the pilot flashes the ring that he managed to keep this whole time clutched between his teeth during his dangerous feat.

As the clip opens, the pair has already deployed parachute post a free fall and is seemingly enjoying the thrilling activity clad in their skydiving suits. The woman, obvious about the proposal her man is about to initiate, is seen relishing the blue skies in his forearm. The pilot, meanwhile, flashes a ring into the camera that he had hidden and carried with himself in his teeth. In what some users called a daring act, the man produces the ring in front of his partner and makes the risky proposal, all the while trying to concentrate on diving. Katie, appearing stunned at first grins ear to ear and says ‘yes!’. The two couple have a happy ending as they continue to enjoy their adventure.

Read: Girl Emulating Emoji Walk In Bharatnatyam Dance Leaves Netizens Mesmerized; Watch Video

Read: What Is The Weirdest Snack You Have Eaten? Netizens Share Bizarre Combinations

Michigan man literally 'falls' for his girl

However, an attempt at a ‘special’ once-in-a-lifetime proposal didn’t end too well for a Michigan man Logan Jackson, who took his girlfriend Maria Gugliotta, to her favourite site Lake Michigan in Grand Haven, where he planned to propose. As soon as Logan attempted to produce the ring out of his shorts’ pocket to propose Maria and knelt on the slippery wet sand, he lost balance and slipped right into the water. In the footage that emerged online, Maria’s aspiring partner had stepped on seaweed and fell, and struggled to stay afoot as she watched patiently, confused. Although, Logan sprang back up not letting a little hilarious mishap spoil the moment for his girlfriend, and ultimately proposed, as their leashed dog barked in the vicinity.

Read: Man’s Sand Art On A Piece Of Wood Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'takes Some Real Talent

Read: Chhattisgarh Man Plays Melodious Tune On Swinging Flute; Netizens Say 'beyond Brilliant'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.