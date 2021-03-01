Man’s Sand Art On A Piece Of Wood Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'takes Some Real Talent'

A video of a man showcasing his sand art skills has now surfaced on the internet and the netizens just cannot get enough of it. The video shows the man sprinkling sand on a wooden piece and it turns out to be is absolutely stunning. The video has now gone viral on social media as netizens call it ‘sandisfying’.

Man creates sand art

Uploaded on Reddit, the short video begins with the man using a brush to apply a liquid substance on the wooden piece. Further, he begins sprinkling sand on a wooden piece, trying to create a pattern. He is using two different types of sand, with two different colours, light brown and dark brown. After some more sprinkling and some more art, he dusts off the extra sand and reveals his final artwork. Let’s have a look.

Netizens react

"I thought it was gonna be a cool pattern or writing but when he dust of the board i audibly said "what!?", wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, "This is so amazing. I would love to have some of his art in my home". Since uploaded, the video has been upvoted 96 per cent of times. One Reddit user wrote, "I was thinking it would be an Asian character, or a rune, and then wondered why he was covering it up. Then, I picked my jaw up off the floor". To this, one person replied, "I hope you've gotten this taken care of and you are in good health. Cheers!".

