Guinea Pig Enjoys Chin scritches and Cheek Rubs Like Pet Felines; Watch

A footage of guinea pig responding to the caressing and chin scratches like a pet feline has commenced a discussion. Shared on Reddit by the user named El Mizano under the subreddit Guinea Pigs, the 10 seconds clip shows a brown and white “cute” rodent who seemingly enjoys the chin scritches from its owner and mini cheek rubs. While the internet finds the piggy rodents chin-ups amusing, many have been reminded of their pets nipping them in case their neck was touched.

“Kirby nearly breaks her neck from the 90-degree angle she puts her head at to get chin rubs,” a commenter said about his rodent companion while making a shocked emoticon. “I feel like my pig is about to bite me whenever I do that,” wrote another, contrary to the mainstream opinion. “I've come to realize cats and pigs often make good friends, it wasn't just a one-off with my guinea pigs and my cat growing up. Maybe they bond over chin scratches??” joked the third commenter. Agreeing to the cats and guinea pig's fondness of being petted, another individual commented, “One of my cats actually quite likes my guinea pigs. It’s quite cute. The other three cats are too playful, I don’t trust them together lol.”

Rodent enjoys chin tickle and some ear rub

While there’s no concrete evidence that the rodents craved similar treatment like the pet felines, many agreed that the two species had a lot in common than meets the eye. “I have a cat that literally sleeps in their cage with them. When I put the guineas in the garden the cat is outside protecting them from other cats and chilling with them. It’s strange but awesome. My other cat doesn’t like them but he is too old to do anything about it,” said a Redditor. The rodent seems to like chin tickle and some ear rub from its human that seemingly fetch him comfort.

