How To Add Friends In Valorant: A Step-by-step Guide For Making New Friends

Valorant is one of the most popular first-person shooter titles from Riot Games. The new tactical shooter released only a few months ago and has already become one of the most talked-about video games in the gaming community. The game developers have made significant improvements to the title since its global launch and introduced a variety of content and features to excite the fans.

It has also brought about a massive change in the gaming community with its objective and team-based format. Since team effort and synergy are two of the most essential elements of the 5v5 shooter, it also allows a way for gamers to stay connected with the users that they have previously teamed up with.

This allows players to stay connected with all their close friends and also their best teammates using the Friends feature. So, let us take a look at how you can add friends to your Valorant account.

How to add friends on Valorant?

You can add friends in Valorant by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Open Valorant and head over to 'Friends' tab which is located on the top right portion of the screen.

Step 2: Now, click on the '+' icon which is right at the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Here, you will be asked to enter the Riot ID and Tagline of a Valorant user. If you aren’t sure, you can also ask the user to provide you with these details.

Step 4: Once you have entered the player’s Riot ID and Tagline, click on the '+' icon again.

This will send a friend request to the user. You will also get a notification on the bottom left portion of the screen notifying you once the friend request is successfully sent.

However, you should note that the Riot ID in Valorant is not the username of a person, but their in-game name. As for the tagline, it is the region of a Valorant player or simply a number assigned to the tag. Users can easily find their Riot ID and Tagline from the account page on Riot Games' website.

How to accept friend request in Valorant?

Once you log into your Valorant account, you will see a small pop-up notification box on the bottom right corner of the screen with all the new friend requests. To accept a friend request, you simply need to tap on the green ‘Add Friend’ button. To deny a request, you can hit ‘X’ right next to ‘Add Friend’.

If you want to check more friend requests, you can use the arrow buttons on either side of the notification box. After accepting a friend request, the user will be added to your friend's list.

