'How Many Letters In Alphabet' | A Simple Riddle To Test Your Wits

Most people are cooped up inside their homes due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Due to the threat of the virus, the lockdown in India has now extended to May 3, 2020. Many are feeling anxious and are worried about the future during these trying times.

Moreover, people have nothing to do during their free time. To pass time and during the lockdown, many people have started solving riddles on social media and Whatsapp. One simple riddle that is currently trending online is the 'how many letters in alphabet puzzle'. Here is the riddle and its answer.

How many letters in the alphabet riddle

The riddle goes as follows, "How many letters are in the alphabet?" The riddle is extremely simple but it can also be confusing as there are no more clues attached. You can quickly solve this simple riddle with just some basic logical reasoning. Below is the answer to the 'how many letters in alphabet' riddle.

Answer to How many letters in the alphabet riddle

After reading the riddle, most people give the answer 26, as that is the total number of alphabets in the English language. However, the actual answer is hidden in the riddle itself. The question is, "How many letters are in the alphabet?" Counters the total number of letters in 'the alphabet' to find the answer. There are only 11 letters in 'the alphabet'.

There are hundreds of such riddles on social media and Whatsapp. These simple riddles help you stay sharp and active during the lockdown. So try and solve them yourself to test your logical reasoning skills and to stay occupied during your excess free time.

