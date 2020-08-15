Independence Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik Salutes Warriors With A Stunning Sand Art

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrated the 74th Independence Day with his vibrant and inspiring sand sculpture. His artwork created on Puri Beach, Odisha, paid tribute to the ‘warriors’ fighting day and night to keep the country safe. Titled 'Salute to all warriors', it not only threw the spotlight on the contributions of the soldiers but also on all the essential workers who continue to serve the nation amid pandemic.

Sharing a photograph of his creation on Twitter, Pattnaik wished ‘Happy Independence Day’ to his fellow Indians. In the photograph, his multicoloured sand sculpture could be seen amid a background of sea waves. The sculpture, which features members of the Indian Armed Forces on the left also has medics on the right hand. Along with the health care workers, are other essential workers who did not give up on their duty despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the sculpture also has a tricolour strip bringing everything together.

Happy #IndependenceDay . My SandArt with message Salute to all warriors at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/Aw3xGwK0gE — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 15, 2020

'Jai Hind'

His tribute has created quite a buzz on the internet racking up over 2.4 thousand likes. Not only did people salute his tremendous skill but also took the opportunity to wish each other on an auspicious day. One user wrote, "Jai Hind.. Salute to Warriors.. Happy Independence Day" while another dubbed the sand art as "beautiful".

Last week, Pattnaik shared a picture of another artwork which he created. In his post, he urged people to donate plasma in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The renowned artist shared the picture of his beautiful art on Twitter, where one can see a man and a woman wearing face masks with a plasma pouch in between them on which a text is visible that reads, "Donate Plasma Save Life, fight against COVID-19". Sudarsan captioned his post with the title, "My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message Please #DonatePlasmaSaveLife #FightAgainstCOVID19". Sudarsan had previously shared similar plasma donation message through his sand art.

