Apex Legends Halloween Skins: When Will Apex Legends Fight Of Fright Event End?

Apex Legends, which has been developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, is set in the world of Legendary characters. It has 60 players in a single game and an extensive list of characters. Each character has its own unique abilities, personality and strengths that offers players with a reason to not get bored of playing this game. Nevertheless, your favourite characters are now going to be a little spooky due to the ongoing Apex Legends Fight or Fright 2020 event. So, if you have been wondering about the list of all Apex Legends Halloween skins, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Apex Legends Halloween skins 2020

Apex Legends Halloween skins complete list for you. The new event brings several interesting and cool skins for characters and weapons. Here is an extensive of skins list for you.

Sweet Dreams Caustic

Midnight Crypto

Emerald Enchantress Wraith

Soldado de la Muerte Bangalore

Born in Blood Gibraltar

Wicked Harvest Bloodhound

Apex Legends Halloween event, Fight or Fright, started on October 22, 2020. The event brought along several new changes including a "Shadow Royale" mode and the Halloween skins mentioned above. Apart from this, the event being forth a new playable interface in which dead teammates revive as shadows at the end of the match. This only happens when one of the teammates survives till the end. The multiplayer combat online game allows 60 players in a single match which makes it more challenging for players.

When will the Apex Legends Halloween Event 2020 ends?

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Apex legends new Halloween event is filled with thrill and adventure. It started from October 22, but players are still wondering about when will Apex Legends Fight or Fright event end. So, according to the Apex Legends official Twitter handle, the Halloween event will end on November 3, and only a few days are left. Now, start making most of the event to earn the cool skins right away.

All Images ~ Respawn/ Screengrab from Apex Legends

