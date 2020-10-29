Overwatch Halloween Skins: List Of All Skins In This FPP Shooting Game

Overwatch is a popular multiplayer FPP shooting game that has gained a lot of attention online. This is because of the new features like new Overwatch Halloween skins, weapons and a number of other features have been added to the game. The players have been wanting to know about the new Overwatch Halloween skins now. So to help them out, we have listed all the new Overwatch skins.

Overwatch Halloween Skins

Arrr-iving soon!



Set sail as Flying Dutchman Sigma (Legendary).



Flying Dutchman Sigma (Legendary). Overwatch Halloween Terror begins October 13!

FLYING DUTCHMAN

KARASU-TENGU

SHIN-RYEONG

WEREWOLF

FANTASMA

RAGDOLL

STONE

DEMON

PHARAOH

SCORPION

WARLOCK

WILL-O'-WISP

GORGON

BANSHEE

BRIDE

ENCHANTED ARMOR

JACK-O'-LANTERN

SLASHER: 76

SWAMP MONSTER

PUMPKIN

SPIDER

UNDEAD

CORSAIR

CULTIST

DRACULA

DRAGON

JIANGSHI

TOTALLY 80'S

VAN HELSING

VIKING

DR. JUNKENSTEIN

JUNKENSTEIN'S MONSTER

PUMPKIN

WITCH

COLDHARDT

DEMON

GHOUL

IMMORTAL

POSSESSED

SKULLYATTA

TOMBSTONE

The makers have added around 50 new skins to the game. All these characters and skins have some resemblance to the Halloween event. Some of the most popular skins that have taken over Overwatch include Soldier 76 - Immortal, Symmetra - Vampire, Widowmaker - Scorpion, Reaper - Dracula and more. Apart from the Overwatch Halloween skins, makers have also added a lot of new content with their latest update. They even shared a small message on their official website about the changes brought in with their Halloween update. Here is what they had to say about their Halloween event.

Get ready to get scared—Overwatch Halloween Terror is back! We’re celebrating this horrific holiday with chilling new cosmetics, weekly rewards, and some spooky spins on Junkenstein’s Revenge, the action-packed co-op brawl, with new challenges. Team up to take down the devious Dr. Junkenstein as you face stampeding zomnics, evade a vengeful spirit, dodge a slew of Shock-Tires, and more. With more challenge missions every week, can you survive the tricks to earn bewitching new achievement sprays?

More about Overwatch

Overwatch’s Halloween event started form October 13 and til is scheduled to go on till November 3. They have brought in a number of new missions to do. They have even come up with special Halloween events like JUNKENSTEIN’S REVENGE and JUNKENSTEIN’S ENDLESS to their game. The game is extremely popular for their skins as each player gets more than 30 characters to choose. This has not been seen in other popular games like COD and Fortnite. The game has been developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment and is often described as a “hero shooter” game. The game was initially released just for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows in 2016. In 2019 makers decided to take a step ahead and add it to Nintendo Switch too.

