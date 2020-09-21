K-Pop Themed Party Goes Hilariously Wrong After Brother Mistakes Singer For Kim Jong Un

A K-Pop themed birthday went hilariously wrong after an uninformed brother decided to take charge and decorate the house for his sister's party, who is a diehard fan of Korean music groups. K-Pop bands have become a worldwide phenomenon in the past couple of years with fans in almost every other country and their songs topping BillBoard charts every other month.

K-Pop singers mistaken for Kim Jong

One such K-Pop fan is in Brazil, who was celebrating her 12th birthday recently. The brother of the girl named Emanuel decided to surprise her by throwing a K-Pop themed party. However, instead of decorating the house and the cake with pictures of Korean entertainers, the brother pasted North Korean dictator Kim Jon Un's cutouts everywhere.

In the pictures shared on Facebook by brother Vitor de Souza, posters of Kim Jong Un wearing a birthday cap can be seen on the walls and the cake. "Today is my sister's birthday, she's a fan of K-pop, I was because of the decoration since I don't know these bands, I made the most famous Korean theme I knew. She loved it," Vitor wrote on the social media platform.

The post is now going viral on social media with netizens amused by the ignorance of the brother. One individual commented, "LOOK AT THAT HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA look at the child's face that's disappointment." Another user wrote, "Kim jong-un would be so proud of you." One individual jokingly asked, "what’s your fav song from Mr. Kim’s band."

