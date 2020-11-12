Kerala Man Bags World Record For Biggest Marker Pen, Watch Impressive Video Of Its Making

Kerala man Muhammed Dileef holds the Guinness World record for making the world’s biggest marker pen and recently the official page shared the making of the “pretty amazing” and the huge pen. The dimensions of the marker pen are 2.745 m x 0.315 metres and the record was created on September 5 but the making video was shared on November 10 that has now gone viral. Internet users are finding it “marvellous” and one of them even wants a similar marker for themselves as they highlight everything.

The video was shared on Facebook with the caption, “Building the world's biggest marker pen - India's Muhammed Dileef's got the write stuff.” Moreover, the text-visual clip said that Dileef built the pen “to inspire and motivate a new generation to read.” The video clearly shows the huge parts taken into consideration and the way ink is filled in the world’s biggest marker pen. Watch the video:

Read - Ahmedabad Boy Named Youngest Computer Programmer In Guinness World Record At The Age Of 6

Read - Gujarat's 18-year-old 'Rapunzel' Breaks Her Own Guinness World Record For Longest Hair

‘This is for Hulk’

From mentioning fictional characters ‘Hulk’ to all Avengers in general, the internet users commented on the biggest marker being made for the superheroes of Marvel Cinematic Universe, an American media franchise. Hulk is a fictional superhero who is large and is known to ‘smash things’ in his movies out of anger and is one of the strongest characters in Avengers. Meanwhile, as someone else said that Dileef is showcased “great creativity” someone else said he needed that pen because he would like to use it while studying.

One Facebook user wrote, “I need that marker, my mom got me for my birthday the biggest notepad in the world.” Another said, “This Pen is mightier than the sword.” Someone even commented under the Facebook video saying, “The very first word "India" you wrote from your heart. May you inspire many peoples who live in India but don't give heart to India. Great work proud of u guys.”

Read - Man Sets World Record For Throwing Most Paper Planes Into Watermelons In One Minute

Read - Indian Girl Roller Skates Blindfolded To Cover 400 M, Sets Guinness World Record



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.